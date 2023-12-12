“Am livid your police have done ZERO”: Viral video of woman making racist comments to Midvale family sparks outrage online, Mayor issues statement

A viral series of videos showcasing a Midvale, Utah woman named Kathryn Smith going on a racist tirade against a neighboring family for months prompted an immense online backlash. Initially posted by the Utah family on TikTok last week, the video received national attention when it was posted on Monday, December 11, by content creator @TizzyEnt on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens were disgusted at the woman's behavior, which included yelling racial slurs at her neighbors, including children, chasing kids, and punching a woman in the stomach. Smith has four active arrest warrants against her. The video received so much attention that the mayor of Utah was forced to issue a statement condemning the woman's antics. One X user commented:

Netizens were furious with authorities for not doing anything regarding the racist tirade (Image via X/@TizzyEnt)

Kathryn Smith reportedly punched the pregnant woman in the stomach

Last week, a Midvale, Utah family posted a series of clips showcasing the racism and harassment that they received from their neighbor and former prosecutor, 67-year-old Kathryn Tunison Smith. TizzyEnt, who reposted the video on Monday, narrated an incident where the husband of the interracial family was helping set up cameras for a neighbor, a single mother who had trouble with Kathryn.

Kathryn approached the neighbor and exclaimed about how she hired "n-words" to do her work. Ever since that racist incident in May, whenever the neighbor came near Kathryn's home, she yelled the n-word and shouted at him to go home. Sometimes, she messed with their vehicles; other times, she parked in front of their home early in the morning.

The woman allegedly yelled racist expletives and chased the couple's 9-year-old son, even when the child was in his yard and not near her. She once threatened to feed the child to her Savannah cats. The mother, who had had enough of her antics, went to her home to confront her. In the interaction caught on video, the pregnant mother requested Kathryn to stop talking to the kids.

"You keep your illegal dog on a f**king leash!" Kathryn yelled.

Kathryn mocked the mother and exclaimed that she didn't even know she had more than one kid.

"Just cause you f**king squirted a kid out of your c**t doesn't mean you're worthy of being a mother," she said.

The interaction immediately got violent. When the pregnant lady asked her not to talk to her kids when they were out in the yard, Kathryn yelled, "Get the f**king baby out of there," and apparently punched her in the stomach.

As per TizzyEnt, the family kept calling the police countless times regarding her antics, but they allegedly kept saying it was freedom of speech. The family then contacted the FBI, who, in turn, spoke to the police.

Online backlash against Kathryn Smith's racist tirade prompts mayoral response

Netizens were extremely disgusted by the racist and "abhorrent" behavior of Kathryn Smith. While many tagged the city of Midvale, hoping to get a response, others felt sorry for the family. Users claimed that the police were scared of her former prosecutor status and alleged that the local Mormon population of the area was allowing this type of behavior. Here are some reactions to TizzyEnt's tweet:

The official X account for the city of Midvale responded to TizzyEnt's tweet. The city issued a statement clarifying that the woman has never been employed by Midvale City. Privacy rules prohibited them from revealing more information, but the city assured that the case was being treated "seriously."

The video got so viral that even the mayor of Midvale became involved. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson released an unofficial statement in which he described his disgust at the racist tirades that went viral.

The mayor assured that he was in contact with the authorities and was working to speak directly to the affected family to arrive at a solution. Here is the full statement:

A quick look at Kathryn Smith's public record showcases that she has four active arrest warrants. The warrants were for speeding, failure to register an expired vehicle registration, property damage, and assault. The assault charge was for punching the pregnant woman. Unified Police told KSL TV that their mental health unit was working on this case.