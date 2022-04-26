American Idol contestant Lady K's bold song choice leaves the internet divided 

American Idol is back with a brand new episode on ABC on Monday. This time, things got a bit more competitive. It wasn't just the contestants who were competing to win a spot in the Top 10, but even the judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan) were pitted against each other.

Monday night's episode saw the contestants perform to the judges' choice of songs. The evening is set for some more incredible performances from the contestants to win the country's votes and move forward in the competition.

Lady K's bold song choice saw some hits and misses. While some fans applauded the contestant for taking risks at this stage of the competition, others felt that she should've chosen a song she knew well.

The Top 20 contestants were selected last week, and the Top 14 were chosen in the episode that followed. On Sunday this week, contestants had a tough battle ahead as the audience voted for the Top 11 finalists of American Idol. It will be a tough battle tonight, with the country finally getting their Top 10.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Lady K's song choice

Lady K was more comfortable with Carie Underwood's Jesus Take the Wheel, but she thought of taking on a challenge with Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor.

Here's what the fans have to say about Lady K's performance:

🛸Miranda (Taylor’s Version) @Miraanda_x Lady K kills it every single time. EVER. SINGLE. TIME. (At least the few times I’ve seen the show this season, lol) #AmericanIdol Lady K kills it every single time. EVER. SINGLE. TIME. (At least the few times I’ve seen the show this season, lol) #AmericanIdol

Temeika B. @temeika_b I'm excited for Lady K. Her talent overcomes the traditional Eurocentric expectations of beauty. I hope as she progresses, she keeps her look. #AmericanIdol I'm excited for Lady K. Her talent overcomes the traditional Eurocentric expectations of beauty. I hope as she progresses, she keeps her look. #AmericanIdol

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard I love “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo. I’m happy Lady K chose to sing the song. #AmericanIdol I love “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo. I’m happy Lady K chose to sing the song. #AmericanIdol

Others were left unimpressed with the song chosen and contestant's delivery:

American Idol Fan @krummy09 She forgot some of the words. Again, Lady K should've picked her original song choice considering that was the only song she knew #AmericanIdol She forgot some of the words. Again, Lady K should've picked her original song choice considering that was the only song she knew #AmericanIdol

ohhgee @_Ohh_Gee

#AmericanIdol Lady K all over the place Lady K all over the place#AmericanIdol

Allison @Daviesallison1A I love Lady K but she should’ve picked Jesus Take The Wheel #AmericanIdol I love Lady K but she should’ve picked Jesus Take The Wheel #AmericanIdol

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Lady K should've stayed with her original pick of Carrie Underwood. This is a mess #AmericanIdol Lady K should've stayed with her original pick of Carrie Underwood. This is a mess #AmericanIdol

American Idol judges take the competitive seat in the competition

American Idol just went up a notch with the concept and the format. This time, the judges got a bit in the heat of competitive energy. Episode 15 of the show saw some incredible performances by the contestants of songs that one of the judges had chosen for them.

The concept this time was that each of the judges picked one song for every contestant. This meant that the contestants had three choices out of which they could pick the one they were most comfortable singing. However, the participants would not know which judge picked the song. This removes any bias that they might have for a particular expert. The contestants would then practice with a vocal coach before delivering a memorable performance.

American Idol @AmericanIdol Trust us: #AmericanIdol 's surprises have never been bigger than tonight's LIVE Coast-to-Coast episode! Don't miss it TONIGHT at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. Trust us: #AmericanIdol's surprises have never been bigger than tonight's LIVE Coast-to-Coast episode! Don't miss it TONIGHT at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. https://t.co/f2F6LuZjj2

It was interesting to see the judges also feeling the competitive spirit and anxiety associated with winning the evening. The judge whose songs are performed by the majority of the contestants will win.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"For the first time ever, American Idol superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge."

Episode 15 saw the Top 11 take to the stage to showcase their talent and musical ability in front of the judges and a live audience. As the contestants perform, the audience back home will vote for their favorites, and the votes will be tallied during the final commercial.

The Top 11 contestants who are set to perform in the competition and fight for the Top 10 position are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett. The contestants eliminated on Sunday night's episode were Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall.

Who will be the two contestants heading home tonight? Which judge will have the best song choices? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

