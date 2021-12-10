‘American Sicario’ review: An American gangster's climb up the Mexican underworld ladder

Raja Collins' American Sicario is an action flick based on the politics within the seedy underbelly of Mexican cartels. Written by Rich Ronat and produced by Rumble Riot Pictures and GFG Entertainment, it seems like a twist on American Gangster and Sicario. American Sicario features plenty of action, swearing, and graphic scenes, earning it an R rating.

Starring Philippe A. Haddad in the lead role of Erik Vasquez, American Sicario also stars the reputable action star Danny Trejo in a supporting role. Other members of the cast include Maya Stojan, Maurice Compte, Jaylen Moore, and Margot Quinn. The film will be available in theaters on December 10, 2021.

The official synopsis for American Sicario reads:

"The story of the rise and fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed, and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies."

'American Sicario' brief summary (Spoilers ahead)

The trailer for American Sicario was released mid-November, and action fans were excited to see Danny Trejo return to the big screen. There was initial excitement due to the action star's popularity, but fans were left disappointed with his meager role in the film. The actor plays Erik Vasquez, the famous American gangster's partner's father.

"Sicario" is the Spanish term for a "hitman" or a "hired killer" especially in the context of Latin American drug cartels. The film American Sicario is about the first American-born gangster who tried to make it big in the Mexican cartel world.

The action thriller, based on a true story, shows the fierce and scheming Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) attempting to be the top dog in Mexico's underworld, only to ultimately dig his own grave.

An engrossing real-life tale

Erik Vasquez rose to prominence from humble beginnings and became an integral member of the notorious Feliz Cartel in Mexico. Believing that he was born to be the biggest gangster in the business, Erik would do anything to reach the top, except hurting women and children.

However, Mexican crime bosses would never let an American take that place. As a result, Erik finds himself embroiled in an extended, ferocious turf war with Roberto (Maurice Compte), head of the Feliz cartel. In the process, he also ends up making enemies out of his own allies.

Erik conspired with the DEA to get the Feliz cartel members arrested and asked for immunity for himself in return. However, the deal did not bode well for him since the DEA double backed on their promise and arrested him anyway. He was later killed in prison.

American Sicario is now available to watch in theaters, digital, and on demand.

Edited by Saman