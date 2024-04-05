Andrea Bocelli’s 2024 holiday tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Andrea Bocelli's 2024 holiday tour is scheduled to be held from December 4, 2024, to December 23, 2024. The tour will be the continuation of the veteran tenor's Christmas tradition of going on a holiday tour every year and will be the second major tour of the year for him.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Phoenix, Boston, and Miami, among others. Andrea Bocelli announced the new tour via a post on his official Twitter page on April 4, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ticketmaster Presale for the tour will be available on April 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be a number of venue presales available simultaneously, which can be accessed with individual venue codes. The presale code for the Madison Square Garden Show is SOCIAL, while the TD Garden Show presale code is TDGBOCELLI.

General tickets for the tour will be available on April 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of writing.

Andrea Bocelli’s 2024 holiday tour dates and venues

Andrea Bocelli started the year with a North America tour, which is currently ongoing and is scheduled to end with a show at the Little Caesars Arena on April 14, 2024.

Following the North America tour, the singer has performances scheduled across Europe, Asia, and South America for the remainder of the year before his newly announced holiday tour in December.

The full list of dates and venues for the Andrea Bocelli Holiday 2024 tour are given below:

December 4, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

December 5, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

December 7, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden

December 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

December 11, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

December 14, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

December 15, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

December 18, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

December 19, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

December 22, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Arena

The dates and venues for the other Europe, South America, and Asia shows by Andrea Bocelli are also given below:

April 6, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

April 7, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

April 10, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 11, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Belle Centre

April 13, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

April 30, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

May 1, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

May 17, 2024 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil at Estadio Mineirao

May 21, 2024 – Brasilia, Brazil at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

May 25, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

May 26, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

June 8, 2024 – Istanbul, Turkey at Besiktas Tupras Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Lajatico, Italy at Teatro Del Silenzio

July 19, 2024 – Lajatico, Italy at Teatro Del Silenzio

August 24, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Warsaw Arena

August 30, 2024 – Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

August 31, 2024 – Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

September 14, 2024 – Sofia, Bulgaria at Vasil Levski Stadium

October 30, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Opera Carolina

November 1, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Casino

November 16, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

November 23, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome

November 24, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome

Aside from his various tour performances, Andrea Bocelli is also set to perform at the BST Hyde Park festival this year. The tenor will appear in a line-up that is also set to feature Shania Twain, SZA, Kings of Leon, and more.