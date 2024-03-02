Andy Cohen, Cocaine and Housewives: 5 stars defending producer against drug abuse claims

Andy Cohen, the popular Bravo celebrity, executive producer, and late night talk show host, recently found himself on the wrong side of the limelight when former Housewives star Leah McSweeney sued him.

The Real Housewives of New York star filed a lawsuit against the executive producer and Bravo, claiming that employees were pressured to drink. She also alleged a "rotted" and unsafe workplace culture. The RHONY alum also stated that the producers of the show knew she was battling alcoholism but were discriminated against by "intentionally planning scenarios" that would "exacerbate" her disabilities."

The lawsuit further claimed that Andy Cohen would do drugs, namely cocaine, with the stars of the Housewives franchise.

"Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Since then, several Bravo celebrities, including members of the Housewives franchise, have spoken up in favor of Cohen and defended him against the accusations.

Guerdy Abraira, Chanel Ayan, Luann de Lesseps and more defend Andy Cohen against Leah McSweeney's drug abuse claims

Leah McSweeney, who appeared on RHONY and RHUGT, filed a lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Shed Media US, John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward on Tuesday. She also took to social media to take back her "reality" through an Instagram post.

"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing. It's a workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism, and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated."

Since the lawsuit, several Bravo celebrities have spoken up for Andy Cohen and defended him against claims that he does drugs with his employees.

Guerdy Abraira

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member took to social media and commented on Page Six's news coverage. She wrote that she had often been around the WWHL host and had never been offered anything but "good hospitality."

Chanel Ayan

The RHODubai star also commented on Page Six's Instagram post where she told Leah to "leave" Andy alone. She wrote that they were in a place where they couldn't trust anyone because they were "snitching" even when there was no truth to their claims.

Luann de Lesseps

While speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York alum noted that she spoke from personal experience and noted that she would not agree with any allegations about being "forced to drink."

"Part of the Housewives is parties, and of course, there's drinking involved, but it's not like someone forced her to drink. You can't force someone to drink something. You have to be the person picks up the drink. I've known Andy for years, and it's not in his character, and I've never, ever seen in the years that I've been doing Housewives any drug abuse."

Cynthia Bailey

The RHOA star also spoke to TMZ in support of Andy Cohen. She noted that she had never experienced anything that Leah was alleging and had never been forced to do anything while filming for the network. Bailey added that everything she did while on the show was her own choice. She noted that "grown people" have to be accountable for themselves.

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she had a good relationship with Bravo. While on Tamron Hall's talk show, she added that she had been a part of the show for 14 years, and nobody could "make" her do anything.

Other stars from the Housewives franchise who defended Andy Cohen against the drug abuse claims include Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow, and Meghan King.