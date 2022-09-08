"Angela is a challenge beast": Fans applaud Angela for being the only cast member to win the challenge in The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 10

The Challenge: USA aired a new episode on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the remaining contestants giving their best to win challenges, strategize with fellow cast members, and potentially win the title with a grand cash prize of $500,000. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes it home.

On this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, the contestants are in for a difficult challenge. While most cast members couldn't complete the challenge in the required time, Angela was one of the only two successful contestants, giving her the power to make crucial choices.

Fans were immensely impressed with Angela's performance in the challenge. One tweeted:

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 Angela is a challenge beast. I’m not surprised. And awesome that a woman was the only one to finish that challenge. #TheChallengeUSA Angela is a challenge beast. I’m not surprised. And awesome that a woman was the only one to finish that challenge. #TheChallengeUSA

The hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience since its premiere. The contestants have been utilizing experience from their time on previous reality shows, including The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island.

Fans react to The Challenge: USA contestant Angela's win

Angela won tonight's challenge alongside Ben, which gave them the power to nominate a contestant to compete against the losing player David at the final elimination round.

Fans were impressed with Alyssa's gameplay and took to social media to applaud her.

Jacqueline @perfectquarters #TheChallengeUSA Angela killed this comp I’m so proud of her #girlpower Angela killed this comp I’m so proud of her #girlpower #TheChallengeUSA

jess is seeing atz! @desireschoi say what y’all will but i LOVE angela she is an ace at everything on this show #TheChallengeUSA say what y’all will but i LOVE angela she is an ace at everything on this show #TheChallengeUSA

StephON (Stefan)♉️ @StephonJS87

#TheChallengeUSA I still don't like Angela but killed that daily I still don't like Angela but killed that daily #TheChallengeUSA

GASLIGHTER @TAKEMEBACK2LA Angela the *only* person to get ALL the way across & finish the competition! Put some respect on THEEEEE girl #TheChallengeUSA Angela the *only* person to get ALL the way across & finish the competition! Put some respect on THEEEEE girl #TheChallengeUSA

Irwin Juarez @irwinnnn16 #TheChallengeUSA Angela is better than everyone else…sorry not sorry 🤭 Angela is better than everyone else…sorry not sorry 🤭👑 #TheChallengeUSA

Irwin Juarez @irwinnnn16 #TheChallengeUSA Angela is the only one to complete the challenge!! She is a beast Angela is the only one to complete the challenge!! She is a beast 💪 #TheChallengeUSA

JessC @Je55C90 #TheChallengeUSA Angela hasn’t disappointed all season Angela hasn’t disappointed all season 👑#TheChallengeUSA

A quick review of the previous episode of The Challenge: USA

Last week's episode of The Challenge: USA began with the cast members relaxing on a boat while an all-women's elimination loomed ahead. The ladies formed a Fab 5 alliance that included members Justine, Cayla, Desi, Cashay, and Sarah. Alyssa and Angela were excluded from the alliance as the duo wasn't in the habit of talking game with the rest of the women.

Ahead of the challenge, viewers witnessed Sarah feeling fearless as she hadn't won any challenges and didn't have enough money in her bank account. Meanwhile, although Ben trusted Sarah, he didn't know her well enough after the Fab 5 alliance was formed.

In the competition of The Challenge: USA, it became pretty clear that Alyssa and Angela were targeting Sarah, which made the latter furious. She confessed that she would take the duo's money and send them home if given a chance. Despite pleading with her alliance to save her, she finished in last place. While Danny and Desi each won $5000 and qualified for the finals.

Sarah declared that she would earn her place in the elimination. However, Danny confessed that he wouldn't go with Sarah's plan as he had a strong alliance with Angela and Alyssa. At the compound, he asked Sarah to put her emotions aside and play strategically to eliminate a weak player.

In reality, The Challenge: USA contestant wanted to take out Cashay and discussed the same with Desi. While not revealing the entire truth of the alliance between the Survivor team and Angela and Alyssa, he hinted at the alliance. Although Desi was upset at first, she trusted the Survivor men to keep her in the loop.

In the elimination round, both challenge winners, Danny and Desi, chose Cashay to be pitted against Sarah. However, Cashay didn't perform well, eventually leading to her elimination.

With The Challenge: USA inching closer to the finale, the contestants will have to fight hard and strategize well to qualify for the finals, out of which one man and one woman will be crowned the winner of the hit series. It will be a challenging ride down the lane, and it will be interesting to see who survives.

Keep watching The Challenge: USA on CBS.

