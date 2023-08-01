Angus Cloud was seen partying in Bay Area days before his death

Angus Cloud, the beloved actor from Oakland died at the age of 25, on July 31, 2023. He was well known for his portrayal of Fezco aka Fez, a free-spirited and sensitive drug dealer in HBO's Euphoria. His family revealed that his cause of death is currently unknown and that he died in his family home in Oakland, California.

Just a few days before he died, the American actor attended a launch party for MacArthur Maze's album Blvck Saturday with his friends on July 28. Cloud's friends told The Sun that the actor was at the event "for a few hours and did not show any sign of a personal struggle."

MacArthur Maze's photographer shed light on Angus Cloud's demeanor at the launch party

Angus Cloud was at MacArthur Maze's Blvck Saturday album launch party on July 28, 2023. (Images via Instagram/@sadfiphotoz)

Angus Cloud reportedly appeared to be happy and smiling at the album launch party on Friday. The band's photographer, Josh Kennedy told The Sun that Cloud seemed, "very, very happy to be home (in Oakland)."

The North Hollywood actor had recently returned after attending his father, Connor Hicky's funeral. His dad died on May 18, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

"He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay," Kennedy said.

He continued:

"I don’t even think he drank, I didn’t see him drinking, but I don’t know, I was working taking photographs."

Kennedy mentioned that the last time he saw Cloud was at the party and said that he "felt sick" when he heard about the artist's death.

euphoria @euphoriaHBO We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc

Josh also shared that Cloud planned to direct a music video for MacArthur Maze.

Angus Cloud's family released a statement after his demise

Angus Cloud's family shared a statement with The Post about the actor's demise and said:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways…The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

As mentioned earlier, the actor's father died on May 18 and Angus shared a picture of his dad on July 14 and wrote, "miss you breh."

The family concluded their statement with a message to individuals struggling with mental health issues.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they wrote.

Several individuals including Javon "Wanna" Walton, who portrayed the role of Fez's adopted younger brother paid tribute to the late star on social media. Other celebrities like Lukas Gage, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and more also sent their condolences to the actor's family as they mourned his loss.