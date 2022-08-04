"Another legend on the way": Netizens rejoice after Chrissy Teigan announces pregnancy

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend are pregnant with a rainbow baby, and fans couldn't be happier.

The 36-year-old announced the pregnancy on Wednesday through an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump and an IVF injection mark. Looking at the bump, the mother seems to be a couple of months into her pregnancy.

The announcement spread like wildfire among her fans, who sent their best wishes to the couple. Teigan and Legend lost their last child to a miscarriage almost two years ago.

One user shared their excitement on Twitter with a playful take on the singer's name. They posted:

pietro 🥳 @rec3de chrissy teigan is pregnant?? another legend on the way chrissy teigan is pregnant?? another legend on the way

Chrissy Teigan shared an emotional message with fans in the announcement post

Chrissy Teigan told fans that while the "last few years have been a blur of emotions," the couple's home is filled with "joy" once again. She added:

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

The model revealed that she was anxious about sharing the news with her followers. She explained:

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

She ended the message by saying that everything was "perfect" and added:

"I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!

The news went viral on social media, gaining over 2 million likes within 6 hours of posting.

Fans are sending their best wishes to the couple

After the news broke the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple. Many of them wished luck and health to the pair.

Taiwo @sexymamacita___ God is good….so happy for Chrissy teigen God is good….so happy for Chrissy teigen

Chocoatin @Chocoatin1 Seeing Chrissy Teigen & John Legend bringing another baby to this world brings me joy.

Having a miscarriage is a different kind of pain that isn’t wished upon anyone… Seeing Chrissy Teigen & John Legend bringing another baby to this world brings me joy.Having a miscarriage is a different kind of pain that isn’t wished upon anyone…

Aramati @Aramati6 Chrissy Teigen is having another child Chrissy Teigen is having another child 😬

Choc @Chocccx Soooo happy for Chrissy Teigen Soooo happy for Chrissy Teigen

Elias Hardy @EliasHardy7 congrats to Chrissy Teigen congrats to Chrissy Teigen

alyssa @AlyssaLaceyx Honestly wishing Chrissy Teigen and John Legend the happiest, healthiest pregnancy ever Honestly wishing Chrissy Teigen and John Legend the happiest, healthiest pregnancy ever

Megan Carolan @MeganCarolan Romper @romper The Teigen-Legend household is growing by one more! romper.com/entertainment/… The Teigen-Legend household is growing by one more! romper.com/entertainment/… I know Chrissy Teigen isn't everyone's cup of tea, but her public sharing of her loss & grief was incredibly powerful for a lot of people, including myself just a few months after my loss. Pregnancy after loss is COMPLICATED. So I know sharing this journey will also be powerful. twitter.com/romper/status/… I know Chrissy Teigen isn't everyone's cup of tea, but her public sharing of her loss & grief was incredibly powerful for a lot of people, including myself just a few months after my loss. Pregnancy after loss is COMPLICATED. So I know sharing this journey will also be powerful. twitter.com/romper/status/…

jasmina @_j0zzy i’m so happy for chrissy teigen. i’m so happy for chrissy teigen.

sona 💌 @swiftlydunphy i’m so happy to see chrissy teigen is pregnant again🥺 really hope it’s a healthy and safe pregnancy for them i’m so happy to see chrissy teigen is pregnant again🥺 really hope it’s a healthy and safe pregnancy for them❤️

XOTWOD! @hershaixo congrats chrissy teigen congrats chrissy teigen 🎈

briauna reuille @re_roy15 Idk why Chrissy Teigen being pregnant makes me so happy but it does 🥹 Idk why Chrissy Teigen being pregnant makes me so happy but it does 🥹

kiersten 🍄 @kierstenbrunn chrissy teigen is pregnant again 🥹🥹🥹🥹 so happy for their family chrissy teigen is pregnant again 🥹🥹🥹🥹 so happy for their family

A. Sutton @jaLAH_me I’m so happy for Chrissy Teigen I’m so happy for Chrissy Teigen 😭

Cappy @capseyes_cappy



Hope all goes well for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Losing a baby is one of the hardest things to endure in life. Hope all goes well for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Losing a baby is one of the hardest things to endure in life.🌈🍼

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend suffered a miscarriage in 2020

The couple suffered the tragic loss of their third child at 20 weeks of their pregnancy term. Chrissy Teigan shared the sad news by writing:

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She shared a heartfelt message about her lost child, saying they had started calling him Jack. She wrote:

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

The model addressed the support she received during a tough time, thanked her fans, and posted:

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

The couple has two children, a six-year-old daughter named Luna and a four-year-old son named Miles.

