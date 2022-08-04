"Another legend on the way": Netizens rejoice after Chrissy Teigan announces pregnancy

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend are pregnant with a rainbow baby, and fans couldn't be happier.
The 36-year-old announced the pregnancy on Wednesday through an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump and an IVF injection mark. Looking at the bump, the mother seems to be a couple of months into her pregnancy.
The announcement spread like wildfire among her fans, who sent their best wishes to the couple. Teigan and Legend lost their last child to a miscarriage almost two years ago.
One user shared their excitement on Twitter with a playful take on the singer's name. They posted:
Chrissy Teigan shared an emotional message with fans in the announcement post
Chrissy Teigan told fans that while the "last few years have been a blur of emotions," the couple's home is filled with "joy" once again. She added:
"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
The model revealed that she was anxious about sharing the news with her followers. She explained:
"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."
She ended the message by saying that everything was "perfect" and added:
"I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!
The news went viral on social media, gaining over 2 million likes within 6 hours of posting.
Fans are sending their best wishes to the couple
After the news broke the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple. Many of them wished luck and health to the pair.
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend suffered a miscarriage in 2020
The couple suffered the tragic loss of their third child at 20 weeks of their pregnancy term. Chrissy Teigan shared the sad news by writing:
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."
She shared a heartfelt message about her lost child, saying they had started calling him Jack. She wrote:
"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
The model addressed the support she received during a tough time, thanked her fans, and posted:
"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
The couple has two children, a six-year-old daughter named Luna and a four-year-old son named Miles.