Arby’s Bourbon BBQ Country Style Slider menu: Varieties, ingredients, price, and other details explored

This year, Arby's is giving customers a taste of summer a little sooner with its new Bourbon BBQ Country Style Sliders and Bourbon BBQ Country Style Rib Sandwich. The sandwich is anticipated to be offered as a meal option and a la carte. It is made with Texas pit-smoked country-style pork rib, melted cheddar cheese, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, crispy onions, sweet garlic, and dill pickles. The sandwich will be served in a toasted star top bun.

Although prices may vary depending on location, the sandwich alone costs $7.29 at the local Arby's. For a starting price of $11.49, it's also available as a combo meal with a choice of sides and beverages.

The chain brought the sandwich back after its initial introduction in 2021 for a brief while last autumn. It even took a direct aim at McDonald's McRib with its elaborate marketing push. Only a few months have passed since an agreement to produce a limited quantity of Arby's Smoked Bourbon was made with Brain Brew.

Brain Brew CEO Doug Hall previously said that the company believes that it will create a new category. He added years from now, people will say that was the "Arby's Smoked category," which will open doors to a whole new generation of American whiskey. Hall states that this is "just freaking amazing."

Here is a closer look at Arby's new Bourbon BBQ Country Style Slider menu, which is priced at $2.49 per item (may vary)

Bourbon BBQ Country Style Rib Slider: This is a Texas pit-smoked country-style pork rib topped that is with Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and a sweet garlic and dill pickle. All of this will be wrapped in a warm slider bun.

The item includes the following nutritional values:

Serving weight: 96g

96g 200 calories

50 calories from fat

6 grams of fat

1 gram of saturated fat

600 milligrams of sodium

27 grams of carbs

9 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Slider: It is a "sauced and tossed" chicken tender that is slathered in Bourbon BBQ sauce and is topped with crispy onions. Along with garlic and dill pickles, the chicken is served in a warm slider bun. The nutritional facts of the item are:

Serving weight: 107g

280 calories

90 calories from fat

10 grams of fat

2 grams of saturated fat

850 milligrams of sodium

36 grams of carbs

10 grams of sugar

11 grams of protein

Bourbon BBQ Roast Beef Slider: This includes thinly-sliced Roast Beef topped with a Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and a garlic and dill pickle. It is also served a warm slider bun. Here are its nutritional values:

Serving weight: 96g

220 calories

80 calories from fat

8 grams of fat

3 grams of saturated fat

690 milligrams of sodium

26 grams of carbs

9 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

For a short period of time, participating restaurants around the country will be serving Arby's new Bourbon BBQ Country Style Rib Sandwich and Sliders.

Jim Taylor, President of Arby's, released a statement about the same. He said that following the success of their vodka launch the previous year, they wanted to release "another unexpected liquor" that customers of legal age can responsibly pair with their food.

He added that given how Arby's smoked meat is the cornerstone of the brand, they decided to use their expertise to create a "delicious smoked bourbon." Taylor noted that their bourbon complements the flavors and enhances the experience of the Smokehouse Sandwiches.

Arby's is an American fast-food sandwich restaurant franchise with over 3,300 locations and ranks third in terms of sales. In addition to its famous Roast Beef and Beef 'n Cheddar sandwiches, its menu items include deli-style market fresh sandwiches, Greek gyros, Curly Fries, and Jamocha Shakes.

