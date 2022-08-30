Are Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro dating? Love Island USA 2022 star addresses rumors about Bella-Chazz’s secret “hotel kiss”

Although Love Island USA 2022 has ended, the islanders have not stopped seeing each other. Joel Bierwert confirmed that he’s dating Bella Barbaro from the show.

Joel was the final male bombshell to enter the villa, while Bella was one of the Casa Amor cast members. She arrived at the villa with Chazz Bryant, who was seen flirting with Phoebe towards the end of the show.

While Chazz was exploring his chemistry with Phoebe, Bella connected with Joel. The latter couple instantly hit it off, but couldn’t explore further as she and Chazz were dumped from the villa. The eliminated couple apparently kissed at the hotel after leaving the show.

When Page Six asked Joel about the kissing, he didn’t think it was a big deal.

Joel opens up on Bella-Chazz’s kiss

Joel said that he wasn't bothered by Chazz and Bella’s secret hotel kiss because he was also exploring his options at the time in the villa.

The 27-year-old welder said:

“There has not been a discussion yet about her hotel kiss with Chazz. I don’t know about that. She had that kiss with Chazz and wasn’t feeling much for him. I had my kiss with Phoebe, wasn’t feeling much for her. Everything is just … the universe telling us we need to pursue this and go for it.”

Earlier, when Bella was asked about her hook-up with Chazz after coming out of the villa, she said:

“He’s [Chazz] like, ‘Yeah, so she wasn’t missing Joel too much.’ I definitely was, but I needed comfort and to not be alone and to not be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going back to being isolated and going home alone.’ It was a lot to process.”

Meanwhile, Joel and Bella have started seeing each other. They met at a reunion for Love Island USA Season 4 and since then, the lovebirds have been making plans for their future.

Joel wants Bella to move in with him

Joel seemed quite positive in his interview about his relationship with Bella. He admitted that the two are dating “for marriage” and would like her to move in with him.

She is currently staying in Long Island, which is three-and-a-half hours from Joel’s city of Massachusetts. Speaking about the move in, Joel said:

“I have a lot of ties to Massachusetts. So hopefully I could convince her to move to Massachusetts with me and move in. But we’re going to take things one step at a time. There’s no rush on anything. I don’t have any particular timeline. I’m just going to go with the flow and when the time’s right, the time’s right. If it doesn’t work out, too, that’s OK.”

Islanders will feature in Love Island USA Season 4 reunion

Love Island USA Season 4 announced Timmy and Zeta as the 2022 winners on Sunday, August 29. The finalists were Debb-Jesse, Isaiah-Sydney, and Zeta-Timmy.

The official synopsis of Love Island USA reads:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

In the reunion episode, most of the islanders will arrive to talk about their journey on the show. They will also be seen grilling each other and creating drama.

Love Island USA Season 4 reunion will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave