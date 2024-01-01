Are Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar from Married At First Sight season 8 still together? Relationship updates

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar, a couple who opted to continue their marital journey on Married at First Sight, have surpassed the three-year mark since exchanging their vows.

As season 12 of the popular Lifetime reality show, Married at First Sight, unfolds with its trademark drama, fans can't help but reflect on the fates of couples from the past seasons. The captivating journey of love and challenges continues, leaving viewers curious about the ongoing stories beyond each season.

With time passing, fans are eager to discover the unfolding chapters of Killingsworth and Dewar's relationship and whether their decision to stay together led to a happily ever after.

Start of Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar's Marriage

In season 8 of Married at First Sight, set in Philadelphia, Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar took the spotlight as one of the four couples featured. This marked a departure from the show's previous format of three couples, adding a new dynamic to the matchmaking experiment.

At the start of their marriage, Keith and Kristine faced challenges typical of many couples, including disagreements about finances, intimacy, and their preferred living arrangements.

Balancing their disparate work schedules also proved to be a hurdle. Despite these initial struggles, the couple recognized shared ground and chose to invest time and effort into nurturing their relationship.

Keith and Kristine have surpassed the three-year mark in their marriage, standing as a testament to the show's potential for success. Their journey showcases that, indeed, this unique experiment can lead to a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth recap the latest episode of MAFS

In an exclusive recap for People, Keith and Kristine weighed in on the latest couples' dynamics on the show. They started by acknowledging the tension between Morgan and Binh, appreciating their efforts despite the explosive argument.

However, when communication broke down, leaving Binh hurt, Keith and Kristine emphasized the need for the couple to resolve their differences directly, avoiding unnecessary involvement from others.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar commented on MAFS favorites, Nate and Stacia's relationship. They applauded Nate and Stacia's honesty, compromise, and open communication—proof that understanding each other is key in a relationship.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth today

One year into their journey since meeting at the altar, Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar, the reality stars, excitedly shared a significant milestone—they had officially become homeowners together! In an interview with People, Killingsworth said:

"While we got a taste of it during production, the real work really did begin once the cameras left. Neither of us wanted to continue renting, so we had to buckle down more than ever on our spending. A lot of personal purchases had to be put on hold and it caused some friction."

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar's Instagram accounts? A love story in snapshots. Date nights, nature's embrace, or just couch moments—their feed overflows with genuine joy, capturing a couple savoring every shared moment.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar explained why their marriage works so well. They said:

"We were always transparent with how we felt about each other and our relationship. It helped us build a pretty solid foundation for communication so that when disagreements would arise, they were squashed relatively quickly. We learned pretty quickly that marriage is teamwork and we make a great team!"

You can catch all your favorite MAFS couples such as Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar on new episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam on Lifetime on Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT.