Are Ryann and James from The Ultimatum still together? Latest update explored

Netflix's reality TV show The Ultimatum recently aired on the streaming platform. Ryann Taylor McCracken and James Morris, who have been dating for seven years, faced crossroads in their relationship before and during The Ultimatum. Ryann was the one who gave James the ultimatum which served as a wake-up call for him to address his financial and career-related concerns.

The show is known for putting relationships to the ultimate test by forcing couples to confront their deepest fears and hesitations. This was also a wake-up call for James who took the plunge, leading to a stronger commitment between the two and an engagement ring.

The emotional journey, marked by Ryann's growing impatience and James's internal struggles, didn't just keep them together but also fortified their future plans. The couple is still together and is planning their wedding.

Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the couple's courage and transparency during their emotional journey.

Ryann and James stay engaged after The Ultimatum show

As mentioned earlier, Ryann and James from The Ultimatum are still together and are planning their wedding as well. However, the decision that Ryann and James took to get engaged wasn't an overnight one. It was the outcome of years of love, patience, and more recently, a sense of urgency brought on by Ryann's ultimatum on the show.

Feeling that their relationship had reached a point where uncertainty shouldn't have been an issue, Ryann decided it was time for action. She issued an ultimatum to James, challenging him to confront his reservations about their future. James, meanwhile, was worried about financial security after graduating and obtaining a family-supporting career, but the show made things happen.

Shortly after their stint on The Ultimatum, James secured a new job, and he's now actively looking to purchase a home, signaling his readiness to settle down. James said that he had started a new job and was working on "purchasing a new house."

Ryann also described her happiness and said that she was incredibly happy and was looking forward to getting married to James to discover what their future holds. She said that she is aware that their journey was different and that some people might not understand it, but she said, "if you are happy that’s all that truly matters.”

The couple's time on the show was a period of intense self-reflection and growth for both individuals. Both Ryann and James credit their strengthened relationship to their willingness to communicate openly. They've made it a habit to discuss their feelings, concerns, and plans for the future.

“Taking the time to work on ourselves individually as well as a unit has done wonders for us. We communicate how we feel every day and are constantly trying to find little ways we can continue to improve and grow our relationship,” Ryann said about the relationship.

This openness has fortified their relationship, making them feel more secure and committed to a shared future.

James also realized that he had areas in his personal life that needed attention and improvement, particularly concerning his emotional well-being. He acknowledged this by saying that he realized that there was never a "right time" to take a leap like this.

“Sometimes diving headfirst into whatever you might be putting off is the better option,” James said.

Final Words

As they look to the future, it's clear that Ryann and James from The Ultimatum season two are still together and more committed than ever. They're actively planning their wedding and are excited about the life they're building together. Ryann has no regrets about issuing the ultimatum to James – she believes it was the push they both needed.