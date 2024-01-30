Are The Challenge's Nany Gonzalez and Big Brother’s Kaycee Clark still together?

Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez, who first met on The Challenge, are now celebrating their engagement, embracing a new chapter in their lives. The Big Brother winner and Nany are looking forward to a life together that is filled with joy and harmony.

Kaycee Clark, renowned for her victory over fellow Challenge alum Tyler Crispen in Big Brother 20, has also made a mark in multiple seasons of MTV's The Challenge.

Nany Gonzalez, initially featured on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011, has appeared on The Challenge 12 times too. The connection between Kaycee and Nany blossomed during The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019, evolving from a friendship into a meaningful relationship.

Are Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark from The Challenge still together?

The joyful couple shared the news of their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, September 17, 2023. They wrote,

"From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life."

In August 2023, the reality couple marked their two-year anniversary, and Nany González expressed her love for Kaycee Clark with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The post featured a charming photo capturing a tender moment as they shared a kiss.

The proposal didn't come as a complete surprise to fans, as the couple had previously shared with Us Weekly in August 2022 that they had frequently discussed the prospect of marriage.

In a teaser for The Challenge: Spies Lies and Allies, a sneak peek captured the romantic moments between Kaycee Clark and Nany Carmen González, showing them sharing kisses in between challenges. Adding to the speculation, Nany posted a selfie with her on Instagram over the weekend, describing their connection as 'magnetic.'

Fellow Challengers congratulate Kaycee Clark and Nany González

Other stars from The Challenge wasted no time in congratulating the couple. Tyler, who was with Kaycee on the Big Brother 20 finale night, also shared his congratulations.

"I’m crying dude I love y’all. Congratulations!!!!"

Wes Bergmann, a seasoned participant in The Challenge, expressed his excitement, commenting,

"Yes! I'm thrilled for both of you. This is fantastic news!"

Tori Deal, another Challenge participant, joyfully exclaimed,

"This is the most uplifting news I've heard in ages. I'm genuinely thrilled for both of you. What a gorgeous couple, two amazing individuals."

Even Challenge's infamous Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio joined in, stating,

"I'm not tearing up; you are. Congratulations to both of you."

Who are Kaycee Clark and Nany Carmen González?

Kaycee Clark, 35, hailing from San Diego, California, has made notable appearances on reality shows such as Big Brother 20, Spies, Lies & Allies, Total Madness, Double Agents, Ride or Dies, and World Championship.

Nany González, 34, originally from Jamestown, New York, has an extensive reality TV history too. She has been featured on The Real World: Las Vegas, Free Agents, Double Agents, Spies Lies & Allies, Ride or Dies, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, and Total Madness.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 is set to release on MTV. Alternatively, viewers can explore streaming options through services such as Philo, Fubo, and DIRECTV, with the release time set for 8 p.m. ET.