Ashley St Clair declined to sign a confidentiality agreement worth over $40M, claims Kanye West's ex-Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos

On April 16, 2025, Kanye West's ex-Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, claimed on X that MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair declined to sign a confidentiality agreement exceeding $40 million concerning her child with Elon Musk. In his tweet, Yiannopoulos wrote:

"Ashley St Clair declined to sign a confidentiality agreement worth over $40m because there was something she wanted even more than the money: For everyone to know it was Elon’s baby."

For the unversed, Ashley announced that she had a child with Elon Musk in September 2024. The MAGA influencer's announcement via an X post in February 2025 went viral, after which she revealed details of her arrangement with the Tesla CEO through interviews.

While Ashley did not comment on Milo Yiannopoulos' claim concerning a confidentiality agreement, Kanye's ex-chief of staff went on an X rant against her, wherein he made demeaning statements against the influencer. In a tweet dated April 17, 2025, Yiannopoulos dubbed Ashley's activities a "worldwide privacy tour", calling it "depressingly predictable".

He also called her "Smashley" and accused her of using the child as a prop. Yiannopoulos further wrote that the baby would be guest-starring on Ashley's OnlyFans account by Memorial Day.

Yiannopoulos' demeaning tweet against Ashley (Image via X/ @Nero)

In a series of other tweets concerning Ashley, Yiannopoulos called the MAGA influencer names like "Ashley Std. Clair" and suggested she remove the 'St' from her name.

Furthermore, Kanye West's former chief of staff claimed that the influencer looked like someone who'd lash out at her child. He mentioned that Elon Musk should sue Ashley for full custody and give the baby to one of the women with whom he has had children.

Yiannopoulos' demeaning tweet against Ashley (Image via X/ @Nero)

In one of the tweets, Yiannopoulos claimed that Ashley St Clair will make her child "trans" to spite Elon Musk, hence the Tesla CEO must intervene and take away the child. Yiannopoulous also alleged that Ashley would happily hand over her baby for money.

What is the name of Ashley St Clair's child with Elon Musk? More details about the influencer's baby with the Tesla CEO explored

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal dated April 15, 2025, Ashley St Clair and Elon Musk met in the spring of 2023. This took place after the Tesla CEO interacted with the MAGA influencer's X posts and followed her on the social media platform.

After exchanging messages, Musk invited Ashley to X's San Francisco office. Following their first meeting, their relationship took a romantic turn, resulting in the birth of Romulus, as the duo named the child.

The publication's article concerned how Ashley had to go through Musk's longtime wealth manager, Jared Birchall, to prove her child's paternity. During a phone call between the influencer and Birchall in December 2024, the latter told her that it doesn't end well for the woman when she takes the legal route in such situations.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the Tesla CEO offered Ashley St Clair a sum of $15 million and $100,000 as monthly support in exchange for keeping the news of her child under wraps. During the call, Birchall also told Ashley about Musk negotiating similar agreements with other women who had mothered his children.

The Wall Street Journal mentioned that Elon Musk calls his children a "legion," which is a reference to ancient military units comprising thousands of soldiers. A legion was prominent in expanding the reach of the Roman Empire. During the MAGA influencer's pregnancy, the Tesla CEO suggested that they bring in more women to have his children faster.

Musk's text exchange with Ashley was reviewed by the publication, wherein he said that they "will need to use surrogates" to "reach legion-level before the apocalypse."

WSJ's report also mentioned that a New York court ordered a paternity test, which stated that there was a 99.9999% probability that Elon Musk was the father of Ashley St Clair's child.

