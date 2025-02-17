Who is Jared Birchall? Ashley St. Clair's texts with Elon Musk's money manager reportedly show Neuralink CEO knew about X owner's 13th child

Ashley St. Clair, who announced in an X post last week that she had allegedly given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child in 2024, was recently interviewed by the NY Post (Saturday, February 15).

While the conservative influencer did not share any proof of Musk being the biological father of her child with the NY Post, she reportedly showed an exchange of text messages between Jared Birchall (Musk's money manager) and her. The exchange reportedly featured Elon Musk's desire to be left off from her son's birth certificate for the sake of preserving "privacy, security, and confidentiality."

Jared John Birchall is an American business executive who has been Elon Musk's wealth manager since 2016. He is also the CEO of the neurotechnology company Musk founded in 2016, Neuralink. According to NDTV World (published May 2022), Birchall has worked as Elon's right-hand man for nearly nine years and is "one of the most important people" in his circle.

Following Ashley St. Clair's exclusive interview, the NY Post reached out to Jared Birchall for a comment but has not received a response yet.

Jared Birchall was acquainted with Elon Musk while working at Morgan Stanley

Jared Birchall was born in Modesto, California, in 1974, into a family of 11 children. His family had a musical group called The Birchall Family Singers, which toured around California.

In 1992, Jared joined Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree. Birchall also spent two years of college as a missionary, before graduating in 1999.

Soon after graduation, Jared Birchall started working as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York City. In 2000, he moved to LA, where he joined Merrill Lynch & Co. as a private wealth advisor.

Jared then joined Morgan Stanley, where he quickly became the senior vice president of private banking. Birchall was first acquainted with Elon Musk at Morgan Stanley, where he helped arrange a nine-figure bank loan for the entrepreneur.

In 2016, Musk hired Jared out of the company to manage his family office, Excession LLC. Since then, Birchall has worked as the Tesla CEO's personal fixer, responsible for managing his itinerary, hiring bodyguards, selling property, and more.

In 2022, Jared Birchall played a key role in Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (now X), involved not only in the buyout negotiations but also in dealing with banks to arrange multi-billion dollar loans. He was also responsible for strategizing the mass layoffs at Twitter following Elon's takeover.

Jared Birchall is married and has five children. He moved to Austin, Texas from California in 2020. Little else is known about his personal life.

Ashley St. Clair chose to keep the name of her alleged baby with Elon a secret

Expand Tweet

In her exclusive interview with the NY Post, Ashley St. Clair asked to keep her baby's name a secret, but stated that he was "happy and healthy," adding:

"My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything."

Brian Glicklich, the CEO of Digital Strategy, is representing Ashley for the time being, and shared a statement about the influencer on X on Sunday, February 16, writing:

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially."

Then addressing Elon Musk's lack of response on the matter, Glicklich added:

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

According to Ashley St. Clair's interview, she and Elon Musk first allegedly crossed paths on X in May 2023, when Musk "slid" into her DMs. The two first reportedly met when Ashley flew to interview the CEO in San Francisco as part of her job.

St. Clair has also claimed that she was told to keep the news of her pregnancy a secret by Musk. However, she has not offered any reason behind the confidentiality or material proof of Musk being the biological father of her baby.

