Asian BL dramas to look forward to in April 2023

Asian BL dramas are taking the world by storm, giving viewers impeccable acting and moving storylines, as well as intense chemistry between the actors, causing them to garner attention from people all over the world.

The popularity of Asian BL dramas has risen to an all-time high, leading to a new series being released almost every other week. The genre was popularized by Thailand, who were the sole mass producers of Asian BL dramas.

However, given the popularity of the content, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, and Vietnam have also started producing dramas with boys' love content.

What’s even more remarkable is that some of the newer Asian BL dramas are shelving the tired stereotypical ways of looking at queer love. They are giving viewers well-researched storylines that touch upon actual issues faced by the queer community and giving them good representation.

Naked Dining, Our Skyy 2, and three other Asian BL dramas to binge-watch in April 2023

1) Naked Dining

Naked Dining is a Japanese BL drama set to be released on April 14. The show comprises 12 episodes and also stars Yutaro, one of the supporting characters in the wildly popular Asian BL drama, Cherry Magic.

The drama revolves around Ichijo Futa, who is an impeccably straight-laced guy at his office but harbors a secret. He likes to dine naked to relieve his stress, but no one knows about this until he gets found out by Miki Mahiro, who walks in on him in the act.

2) Our Skyy 2

Our Skyy 2 is the second compilation Thai BL drama from GMMTV. It is not a singular show but is an off-spin of various GMMTV Asian BL dramas that are a continuation of the parent story with a twist.

Our Skyy 2 will showcase couples from dramas such as Bad Buddy, A Tale of Thousand Stars, Star and Sky: Star in My Mind, Never Let Me Go, A Boss and a Babe, My School President, The Eclipse, and Vice Versa. The show will start airing on April 19 and will have 16 episodes.

3) Step by Step

Step by Step is an upcoming Thai BL drama set to release on April 18. It is an office-romance drama produced by the studio DeeHup House and will consist of 10 episodes. One of the actors on the show, Up, was also part of the BL drama My Lovely Writer, which was also made by the same studio.

The show focuses on the budding romance between Jeng, the strict office manager who is a little too harsh on his subordinates, and Pat, the simple office worker who almost resigned from his job due to the harsh office environment. The drama is adapted from the novel series Khoi Khoi Rak by Summer December

4) Happy Merry Ending

Happy Merry Ending is a Korean BL drama that will be released on April 27 and is adapted from the webtoon by the same name written by Dorae. The show will have eight episodes in total.

The story follows the lives of Seung-jun and Jae-yeon, who often end up meeting each other as both their part-time jobs involve weddings. The former tries his best to avoid the latter, but Jae-yeon’s face is exactly his taste, making it hard for Seung-jun to keep his distance.

5) La Pluie

La Pluie is a Thai BL drama that is set to be released on April 29 starring Title, who has previously appeared in the BL series Remember Me, and Pee, who appeared in the Asian BL dramas YYY and Y-Destiny.

The show follows the life of Saengtai, who avoids unnecessary social interactions in his daily life. He also suffers from sensorineural hearing loss every time it rains.

However, he is able to hear the voice of his soulmate, Phat, every time he loses his hearing. The show has the same plot as the web novel La Pluie written by Eddy.

April 2023 is jam-packed with a variety of BL shows with exciting plots that everyone can enjoy, even people who are yet to foray into the world of Asian BL dramas.

