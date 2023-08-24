"Assault on free speech": Jordan Peterson social media training controversy explained as psychologist loses court battle

Jordan Peterson had recently gone to court for refusing to take mandated social media training. According to CBC, the judge ruled against Peterson on August 23, 2023, and upheld the previous order by the College of Psychologists of Ontario to have him participate in a coaching program or lose his practice license.

The Canadian clinical psychologist, famous for writing multiple self-help books and scientific papers, has made controversial statements on the climate and derogatory comments about overweight people and trans individuals in the past.

Netizens have voiced their opinions on the situation, with some saying the ruling was fair while others think it hinders a citizen's freedom of speech. One netizen said on Twitter,

"No, this is a travesty and an assault on free speech everywhere. Dissenting views (and allowing dissenting views) are required to be a healthy group/organization/society."

Jordan Peterson says he would record the social media course and broadcast it

Jordan Peterson's attempt to dismiss the College of Psychologists' order to undergo media training has failed. People are concerned that the ruling from the Ontario Court is against Freedom of Speech, as per the National Post. Justice Paul Schabas clarified his decision, saying,

"The order is not disciplinary and does not prevent Dr. Peterson from expressing himself on controversial topics; it has a minimal impact on his right to freedom of expression."

He continued by saying that Dr. Peterson claims to be a clinical psychologist "in the broad public space" and has an influence on "millions of people" whom he claims to be helping with his self-help books. As per the Daily Wire, the Judge urges Jordan to take responsibility for his words. He states,

"Peterson cannot have it both ways: he cannot speak as a member of a regulated profession without taking responsibility for the risk of harm that flows from him speaking in that trusted capacity."

In the past, Dr. Peterson has posted hateful tweets about plus-size model Yumi Nu and openly transgender actor Elliot Page. He is also outspoken about climate change "hoaxes", his political views on China, and his resentment towards Canadian President Justin Trudeau.

Jordan Peterson, however, says he has "zero regrets" about his statements on social media. He defended his posts on his YouTube channel saying,

"The fundamental issue is one of free discourse. I like to think and we think by talking in large part. And so I'm not willing to suspend my tongue as a consequence of government decree."

Jordan Peterson talked about the ruling, saying that he would comply with their regulations (not doing so might result in him losing his psychologist practice license). However, Dr. Peterson added that he wouldn't do it in secret. The author continued,

"The reason I'm not going to do it in secret is because I don't believe I've done anything wrong."

Varying opinions on the Peterson - College of Psychologists of Ontario controversy

The Canadian Constitution Foundation released an official statement in favor of Jordan Peterson on its website. Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn of CCF said that the foundation is "disappointed by the result" of the ruling from the Ontario Court. They continued by saying the result could "have a chilling effect on people in other regulated professions, like doctors, lawyers, teachers, and accountants."

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Egale Canada also gave their opinions on the decision, saying, "It's a step in the right direction." In addition, Executive Director Helen Kennedy said that the ruling ensures that, " 2SLGBTQI individuals can access healthcare safely and without discrimination," as per CBC.

As per the Daily Wire, Peterson is persistent about retaining his license, although he no longer treats patients, saying,

"I deserve it. I earned it. I haven't done anything to justify suspending it, and I don't want to give the hyenas their bones."

The debate over the impact on freedom of speech of the current Jordan Peterson ruling is still ongoing.