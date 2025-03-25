Baby Ruth and the Yankees team up to bring back fan-favorite treats: All you need to know

Baby Ruth and the Yankees have teamed up for a third consecutive season, reintroducing limited-edition treats for the 2025 baseball season.

The partnership brings back the fan-favorite Baby Ruth milkshake and the Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar, available exclusively at Yankee Stadium and select 7-Eleven stores. Additionally, the collaboration includes a Yankees Fireworks Night on June 27 and in-store promotions offering discounts and free samples.

Fans can enjoy the Baby Ruth milkshake — a blend of chocolate ice cream, sprinkles, whipped cream and a full Baby Ruth bar — at every home game. The Baked Pinstripe Bar, a stadium-exclusive snack, returns alongside special retail deals, including a free bar for the first 400 customers at 7-Eleven on Opening Day (March 27).

Details of the 2025 Baby Ruth and the Yankees collaboration

The partnership has two key offerings:

Baby Ruth milkshake: It will be available at Yankee Stadium concession stands throughout the season. The shake features chocolate ice cream, chocolate drizzle, sprinkles, whipped cream and a full Baby Ruth bar.

Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar: A stadium-exclusive treat returning for 2025; but its exact ingredients remain under wraps.

Both items were crowd favorites in previous seasons, with the milkshake cited as one of the most popular menu items by Yankees executives.

Exclusive promotions at 7-Eleven and Yankee Stadium

From March 24 to June 24, 2025, 7-Eleven customers using the 7Rewards app can get $1 off when purchasing a Baby Ruth candy bar and a Baked Pinstripe Bar together. On Opening Day (March 27), the first 400 customers at participating 7-Eleven stores will receive a free Baked Pinstripe Bar.

At Yankee Stadium, Baby Ruth candy bars will be sold at select concession stands, and the milkshake will be available during all home games. The Yankees Fireworks Night on June 27, sponsored by Baby Ruth, will feature a postgame display after the 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Athletics.

Statements from Baby Ruth and the Yankees leadership

Neal Finkler, VP of Marketing for Ferrero’s Mainstream Chocolate portfolio, emphasized the alignment between the two brands by stating in a press release on March 24, 2024:

“Baby Ruth and the New York Yankees are iconic American brands, and we're thrilled to bring back fan-favorite treats. Whether it's our classic bars or limited-edition creations, we want fans to feel like MVPs with every sweet moment at the Stadium.”

Marty Greenspun, Yankees SVP of Strategic Ventures, noted the milkshake’s popularity in the same press release:

"The shake stood out as one of the most popular items on our menu last year, and our guests will be thrilled to know that it will be available at every Yankees game, along with the always-classic Baby Ruth candy bar."

Background on Baby Ruth and the Yankees partnership

It marks the third year of collaboration between Baby Ruth and the Yankees. The candy brand, owned by Ferrero, has leveraged the partnership to tap into baseball’s nostalgic appeal.

It aligns its 1921 heritage with the Yankees’ 120-year legacy. Past promotions similarly offered stadium-exclusive treats and retail discounts.

Baby Ruth and the Yankees’s third-year partnership continues to blend sports fandom with nostalgic snacks, offering limited-edition treats and in-store deals.

With the milkshake’s return and the Baked Pinstripe Bar’s comeback, the collaboration aims to enhance the fan experience at Yankee Stadium and beyond. For those seeking the free Opening Day bar or fireworks night tickets, checking Baby Ruth’s social channels is recommended for real-time updates.

