Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The official Broadway musical for Back to the Future: The Musical has been announced for summer 2023. The musical performance will kick off on June 30 before the opening on August 3.

In stating the synopsis, Back To The Future: The Musical’s website reads:

“Welcome to Hill Valley! When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.”

The stage adaptation of the popular 1985 film first premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical.

Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway 2023 Tickets

Back to Future: The Musical's website notes that the Amex Presale Tickets will be available until October 28, 2022, at 9.59 am ET. The sale for the musical tickets will be starting at $79.00. As per Telecharge, which is the official ticket seller, mid-premium seating tickets are priced between $215.50 and $318, while premium seating tickets are priced between $268 to $368.

American Express Card Members will get early access tickets from October 28, 2022, at 9.59 am. Tickets will be available to the general public on October 28 at 10 am.

Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway 2023 Dates

As stated earlier, Back to Future: The Musical's preview will begin on Friday, June 20, before the official opening happens on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Moreover, all the shows are slated to take place at New York's Garden Theatre.

Bob Gale, co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy, said in a statement:

"To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. "

He further added:

"Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences."

Gale concluded by saying:

"Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!"

Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway 2023 Cast

The musical will feature Tony winner Roger Bart, who will reprise his role in the musical as Doc Brown, the time-machine inventor in the musical. It will also have Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles, who will return to the show from the West End production to play George McFly once again. Brown's character in the 1985 film was played by Christopher Lloyd, who will now be seen once again.

For the promotion of the musical, Lloyd and Bart were seen together in a video. In the video, the former was seen playing a salesman of a used car who is selling Bart the iconic time machine of the film.

Robert Zemeckis, who directed the movie franchise, will act as a co-producer of the musical. Bob Gale, the co-creator and co-writer of the film trilogy, has penned the musical’s book. Moreover, Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri has collaborated on the musical’s music and lyrics with six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard.

