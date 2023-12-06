Baghead 2023 movie trailer: All you need to know

The Alberto Corredor short, Baghead, is finally receiving a full-length feature, and the trailer for the upcoming horror movie has been dropped by Studiocanal. The trailer, released on Tuesday, December 6, 2023, showcases the main cast comprising Freya Allan, Peter Mullan, and Saffron Burrows.

Studiocanal acquired the rights to the original celebrated horror short in 2019. The movie, written by Bryce McGuire and Christina Pamies, focuses on the entity named Baghead, which can manifest into the dead for a brief period by acting as a medium. However, the communication with the head comes at a heavy price, as the plot takes an unusual turn and unleashes Baghead.

Full of ample jump scares, menacing still frames, and a chilling score, the horror thriller is expected to be released in January 2024.

Baghead 2023 trailer releases the first look of the movie: Details explored

The first trailer for the upcoming feature of the 2017 horror short gives off an unsettling feeling with the dark cinematography, jump scares, and slow-moving suspenseful shots. The trailer opens with Iris dealing with her father's death and coming to terms with the property her estranged father left behind. She tells her friend (Ruby Barker) in the trailer,

"I don't have any memories with him. This is all I have right now."

The run-down pub she inherits keeps a secret entity from the eyes of the common people. Iris, as instructed by her father's videotape, ventures into the basement to understand it.

The trailer then proceeds to include a shot of a man looking for his dead wife. As he comes in, asking for a visit with the entity in the basement, Iris's father explains the entity further in his tape saying,

"She has the power to bring back the dead. She only gives you two minutes. After that, she's in control."

Released on December 6, 2023, the new trailer from Studiocanal gives viewers a peek into the project from the producers of It and Barbarian.

Who are the Baghead 2023 cast members?

The lead role of Iris will be played by English actor, Freya Allan, who was previously spotted as Princess Cirilla of Cintra in the Netflix series The Witcher. Peter Mullan (from My Name Is Joe) plays Iris's father, who leaves his property in her name. Meanwhile, Jeremy Irvine (from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) takes the role of Kevin, who comes to meet his dead wife through Baghead.

The list of supporting actors who have been tapped in to play various roles in the movie includes:

Saffron Burrows, who has previously appeared in Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Ned Dennehy, from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Julika Jenkins, who has featured in Dark

Svenja Jung, who previously appeared in The Center of the World

Ruby Barker, from Bridgerton

What is Baghead 2023 about?

The award-winning short film by Alberto Corredor (of The Knowledge fame) is the premise for the upcoming Studiocanal and The Picture Company production. The trailer starts with Iris losing her father, which leads her to uncover dark secrets.

Peter Mullan's character leaves a video recording to his daughter and a pub in her name. However, the video comes with a message and a warning of an entity he had been harboring in the building's basement. Studiocanal offers a brief overview of the storyline which reads,

"Following the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father's body and meet with The Solicitor (Ned Dennehy) to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity that resides in the pub's basement - Baghead - a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead."

It continues,

"Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil (Jeremy Irvine), who has lost his wife, is Iris' first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature's powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker), Iris must battle to keep control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them."

The release date for the Alberto Corredor horror thriller is yet to be announced.