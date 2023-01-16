Barmageddon season 1 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Barmageddon returns with another exciting episode this week. The upcoming installment will feature two new celebrities as they compete in five games to win bragging rights, redemption, and the prize. Set to appear in episode 7 are Malin Akerman and Lil Rel Howery.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Actors Malin Akerman and Lil Rel Howery chase 99 bottles of beer on the wall."

Barmageddon season 1, episode 7, will air on Monday, January 16, at 11 pm ET on USA Network.

All about the upcoming episode of Barmageddon

In the upcoming episode of Barmageddon, hosts Blake Shelton, Nikki Bella, and Carson Daly are set to welcome two new infamous celebrities to Nashville’s Ole Red bar, where they'll go up against each other as they compete through five bar games.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Lil Rel Howery and Malin Akerman were seen getting ready to appear on the show.

In the clip, the two are seen competing in a series of challenges, and the 27 Dresses actress even takes to the stage to sing. She further tells the hosts that they can Howery “one point for entertainment but he’s still not going to win."

Lil Rel Howery also exclaimed in the clip:

"I don’t care who I’m going against or who my opponent is, I’m here to win!"

Meet the celebrities set to appear in the upcoming episode of the game show

Lil Rel Howery

The American actor and comedian is best known for starring in NBC’s The Carmichael Show and for playing a TSA officer in Get Out. The upcoming Barmageddon contestant was born in Chicago in 1979 and went to Providence St. Mel School before transferring to a medical prep school.

He started performing as a stand-up comedian on the East Side and, in 2012, starred in a sketch show, In Living Color, along with a group of comedians. His cinematic breakthrough was 2017’s Get Out, where he played the protagonist's best friend.

The success of the film got the upcoming Barmageddon contestant three more movies - Tag, Uncle Drew, and Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box.

Malin Akerman

The Swedish-American actress, producer, singer, and model was born in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1978 and moved to Canada at the age of two.

She grew up in a Buddhist household and went to Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Before achieving success as an actress, the upcoming Barmageddon contestant worked as a model. While still in her teenage years, she was signed by Ford Models and appeared in a Noxzema commercial. However, while the actress earned great success in front of the camera, it wasn’t always what she wanted to do.

In a conversation with Shape in 2022, she stated that she has always wanted to work to improve mental health in children. She stated:

"In university, I actually studied psychology to become a child psychologist, and that never came to fruition, but here we are."

She added:

"My mother has struggled with manic depression her whole life. As a kid, growing up with a mom who was depressed and not talking about it or understanding it was very confusing."

The two actors are set to appear in the upcoming episode of Barmageddon. To see who emerges victorious, tune in on Monday, January 16, at 11 pm ET on USA Network or stream the show on the network’s app.

Poll : 0 votes