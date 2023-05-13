Barry Season 4 episode 6 on HBO: Release date and air time, plot, and more details explored

Barry Season 4 episode 6, titled The Wizard, is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on HBO. The show entails the story of the titular character, a hitman by profession, who finds a new sense of purpose when he follows a target into an acting class. The highly entertaining comedy-drama series has exceeded viewers' expectations with its unique and refreshing storyline and fans can't wait to see the surprises the show manages to deliver in future episodes.

Here's the synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Disillusioned at the thought of taking down another "mark," depressed, low-level hitman Barry Berkman seeks a way out. When the Midwesterner reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor who is bedding a mobster's wife, little does Barry know that the City of Angels may be his sanctuary."

It continues:

"He follows his target into acting class and ends up instantly drawn to the community of eager hopefuls, especially dedicated student Sally, who becomes the object of his affection. While Barry wants to start a new life as an actor, his handler, Fuches, has other ideas, and the hitman's criminal past won't let him walk away so easily."

The HBO show houses an ensemble of incredibly talented actors, including the likes of Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, and Anthony Carrigan, alongside numerous others. The show is directed and written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, with Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff acting as the executive producers.

Barry Season 4 Episode 6: Will Barry kill Gene and other questions that might be answered in the episode

There has been a change in the narrative since the latest season, as the show has not only added a time jump storyline, but also lessened the brutal action scenes that it has been known for in the past seasons. Instead, it has now turned its focus on the social dynamic between characters. Bill Hader had earlier mentioned that episode 5 of the final season would be focused on the backstories of his character and Sally.

It received mixed reviews because of the lack of action and bleak backgrounds of the two characters that the episode focused on.

The upcoming episode, however, is expected to answer quite a few interesting questions. Some of them are: Will Sally strangle her old friend to death? Will Gene claim Barry shot his son? Will Gene try to portray himself as a heroic character again? Will Berkman be successful in killing Gene? Since Hank killed his only love, what has he become? What's become of Fuches? And finally, how will all these characters play a part in the action drama that is impeding?

The teaser features an image of an unassembled gun, which many have predicted is a forecast of what's to come in the show as the titular hero faces his fate in the final season. It'll be interesting to see how the show manages to venture into the numerous storylines while also staying consistent with the dark humor-based elements that make the show so much more entertaining.

More about Barry's cast

The show houses a star-studded cast with Bill Hader in the lead role.

Hader, majorly known for his comedic performances, has proved to the audience with this show that he is just as skilled, if not more, in performing dramatic roles. He has previously starred in numerous acclaimed projects, including Saturday Night Live, Hot Rod, IT Chapter Two, Trainwreck, and The Skeleton Twins, among many others.

The show also features other notable names like Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns, and Robert Wisdom.

Catch the upcoming episode of Barry on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on HBO.

