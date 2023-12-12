Basketball Wives season 11 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Basketball Wives season 11 has been a rather emotional one for the cast and audience alike. From a tragic death and the breaking of relationships to the introduction of new faces, this installment has seen it all. Documenting the lives of those romantically involved with NBA superstars, the latest episode was one of giving back, making amends, and the unfortunate shattering of a dream.

The highlight of episode 10 was a fundraiser and brunch hosted by Brooke Bailey in honor of her late daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, as part of the newly established KNB Life Inc. Jackie's "generosity" on the day pleasantly shocked Brooke. Isaiah didn't seem supportive of Vanessa's dreams to move to LA, which made her put him on a 30-day "no talking" probation. Brittany finally found a friend in Clayanna.

Basketball Wives: The girl power is real

Basketball Wives is currently in its eleventh season, and just like an NBA team in good form, the women came together in support of one of their own in the last episode.

As fans of the show may know, Brooke Bailey's daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, passed away in a tragic vehicular accident in 2022. To keep her spirit alive, Brooke established the KNB Life Inc. foundation.

She planned out a grand brunch and a fundraiser, auctioning exclusive NBA merchandise, with some help from Basketball Wives Evelyn and Jac'Eil. The proceeds raised would be awarded as grants to students who are passionate about the field of cosmetology.

The auction went over successfully, with Brooke managing to sell all the items via her host and legendary NBA player, John Salley. Even though Brooke had a turbulent relationship with Jackie throughout the season, during the fundraiser, all women, including Jackie, came to show their support.

To Brooke's surprise, Jackie made a sizeable donation of $2,500 to the foundation during the brunch and expressed her love for both Brooke and Kayla. The afternoon ended with a beautiful display of all the attendees throwing flower petals into the ocean, followed by Brooke releasing a bouquet in the name of her daughter.

While Brooke received unparalleled support, the same cannot be said for Vanessa. Vanessa had frequently been discussing her dream of opening a basketball gym in Los Angeles. However, that would mean that they'd have to move to California.

She was scouting properties in the area and discussed the idea with Isaiah. The latter wasn't convinced and didn't want to shift his life. He said he'd rather "support from afar."

This was followed up by Vanessa mentioning to him how Jackie and Doug regularly renew their vows, and she thought it would be a good way for them to move forward from their "unfaithfulness." However, Isaiah immediately shot down this idea.

Basketball Wives Vanessa and Jackie had landed on a space Vanessa thought was "perfect." Despite Isaiah's reservations, she wanted to get the "ball rolling" and put in an offer for the place. Vanessa mentioned to her sister how she'd put Isaiah on 30-day probation because of bad coaching results in one game.

Unfortunately, during this conversation, Vanessa received a call from Reuben, her realtor, telling her the deal had fallen through.

Brittany, the newcomer, appeared on Jackie's podcast where she discussed the struggles of fitting into this already tight-knit group. She later also expressed her concerns during a one-on-one with Clayanna.

Clayanna empathized with the situation, claiming she too had felt intimidated by the Basketball Wives. Brittany compared their behavior to "Mean Girls," saying she wasn't giving into it and finally formed a real friendship with Clayanna.

Episode 10 of Basketball Wives season 11 was, for the most part, a wholesome one. But as audiences know, the show will not continue without drama for too long, and can expect lots of it in the upcoming episodes.

Basketball Wives episode 11 will be available to stream on December 18, at 9 PM ET on VH1.