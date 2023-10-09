Basketball Wives Season 11: How to watch, schedule, cast, and more details

"Basketball Wives" is a television show about the lives of the wives, ex-wives and girlfriends of NBA players. For those who want to get a look at what these women are up to, the 11th season of the popular reality show is finally here. Read on to find out the details regarding where and how you can watch it.

Anyone who wants to watch the eleventh season of the long-running reality series can do so on the cable network VH1. Additionally, those who have a subscription to Amazon can catch up on the last ten seasons of the show.

The show's fans can catch the first episode of Season 11 on Oct. 9, 2023. The episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and 8 p.m. Central Standard Time. New episodes will air weekly on the same schedule.

A rerun is scheduled for those who missed the premiere at midnight, three hours after its initial airing.

"Basketball Wives" Season 11 cast

The main stars of the reality TV show are the significant others of NBA stars, and this upcoming season will feature the return of some who were in previous seasons. One prominent returnee is Evelyn Lozada, who took a break after Season 9.

Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Brooke Bailey, who were on the show's previous season, will also return.

Several new additions are also joining the show for its 11th season. Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac'Eil Duckwort and Clayanna Warthen are the new faces joining the show.

Since the show is all about the significant others of popular NBA stars, fans can also expect occasional guest appearances from some of them. Although, as of now, it is unclear which NBA stars we will see in the eleventh season.

"Basketball Wives: Orlando" will follow "Basketball Wives" Season 11

For those who want to see more about the lives of the significant others of NBA stars, "Basketball Wives: Orlando" will air immediately after "Basketball Wives" Season 11.

This will be the very first season of the spin-off, and the cast will include Ashley Snell, the wife of Tony Snell, Eric Bledsoe's wife Morgan and Rashad Vaughn's girlfriend Mackenzie Hyatt, among several other stars.

