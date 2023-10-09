'We're not gonna need him' - Leaked audio of Stephen Curry & LeBron James’ interaction leads to speculation about Anthony Davis at Olympics 2024

Following the preseason matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, LeBron James and Stephen Curry had an interaction that sparked speculation regarding the 2024 Olympics. On X, a user went as far as to speculate about the conversation between the two, suggesting that they were discussing the possibility of Anthony Davis joining Team USA for the tournament.

A Twitter user going by the handle @legendz_nba claimed the two had a brief conversation about Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympics.

Allegedly, James was heard saying, "You're gonna need a gold medal," and purportedly, Curry responded with, "Nobody is going to stop us."

Curry allegedly made a playful remark about how Team USA was already exceptionally talented and didn't require the assistance of Davis.

Some fans appeared to accept the post's claims at face value, while others said that the X user may not have had firsthand information. There were some who noted that the footage being discussed might not have been leaked material but publicly broadcasted content.

An X user claims James and Curry's quotes were made up

Nonetheless, it's always interesting to watch when NBA superstars such as James and Curry engage in playful moments during a basketball game.

LeBron James names Stephen Curry as the player he wants to play with the most

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have engaged in numerous playoff showdowns. However, when it comes to choosing a player to team up with other than his son, Bronny, James has singled out Curry as his top choice.

During an episode of "The Shop" in April 2022, James openly expressed his desire to team up and play alongside Curry:

"In today's game, sh-- there's some motherf***ers in today's game, but Steph Curry," James said.

"Steph Curry's the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today's game. ... I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. ... You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He's serious."

Although it seems improbable due to their current circumstances, the idea of LeBron James and Stephen Curry joining forces in the future remains a captivating prospect for many.