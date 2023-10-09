"Congrats my love": Larsa Pippen brags about younger son's 24-point outburst at LeBron James' son Bronny James' alma mater

Larsa Pippen was all praise for her younger son Justin Pippen's 24-point performance for Sierra Canyon and took to Instagram about the 18-year-old's scintillating show. The 'Real Housewives' star shared a clip of Pippen barreling his way to the basket, and laying it in, followed by a SportsCenter post tracking the young star's performances.

The 49-year-old who follows her son's hooping career quite seriously, captioned the post:

"Congrats my love"

Larsa Pippen was all praise for her son Justin Pippen's solid outing (@larsapippen/Instagram)

Prepping for the season, the preseason saw Pippen nail down 24 points that included a stellar dunk, and safe to say, Larsa Pippen was pleased.

After Bronny James and Amari Bailey, Pippe is one of the top names still with Sierra Canyon basketball and is set to graduate in 2024.

At six feet tall, scouting notes say he is vastly undersized at the guard position. Despite being with a high-touted program, he is currently not ranked in ESPN's top 60 for the 2024 high school unit.

Larsa Pippen's eldest son Scotty Pippen Jr. is a Los Angeles Lakers star

Larsa Pippen has every reason to feel proud about with both her sons Justin and Scotty taking their Chicago Bulls' legendary dad Scottie Pippen's footsteps to making a career out of playing basketball. The eldest son Scotty inked a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and splits his time with the South Bay Lakers as well. On September 7, 2023, he re-signed with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract.

In his six games for the Lakers last season, Pippen averaged 2.3 points, but he was a force for the South Bay side averaging 22.2 points per game on 45.3% shooting.

As for his brother Justin Pippen, there is still room for improvement. His size may be a concern, but that has never been a reason for star players to not live up to their potential. The 18-year-old is keen to carve a future for himself as a bonafide star and eventually play in the NBA, he hopes to have a dominant season for Sierra Canyon.