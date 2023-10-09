San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The San Antonio Spurs and the OKC Thunder are set to tip off their respective 2023-24 NBA preseason schedules on Monday (Oct. 9). The game will mark the first of five preseason games for each squad as they prepare for the start of the season. However, it appears that both teams could already be shorthanded.

Headlining the Thunder’s injury report for Monday’s contest is superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will be sitting out for rest purposes. OKC will also be without rookie guard Vasilije Micic (ankle), forward Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) and veteran guard Victor Oladipo (knee), who did not report to Thunder training camp.

Meanwhile, forwards Jeremy Sochan (undisclosed) and Keldon Johnson (general soreness) as well as center Khem Birch (undisclosed) are all listed as day-to-day for the Spurs.

Game details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder

Date & Time: Oct. 9, 2023 / 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder game preview

The San Antonio Spurs and the OKC Thunder may have both missed the playoffs last season. However, both squads are expected to make big jumps in the 2023-24 season.

With their blossoming young core, the Thunder are considered to have arguably the brightest future in the league. Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, the team has multiple elite prospects, most notably combo guard Josh Giddey and scoring wing Jalen Williams. 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren is also set to make his debut for OKC after missing the previous season due to a right foot injury. The big man should provide the Thunder with the interior presence that they have long been lacking.

All of this has made OKC a popular pick to make a surprise playoff appearance this season. The team fell just short last season (40-42, 10th in the Western Conference) after unexpectedly making the play-in tournament.

As for San Antonio, all eyes will be on 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama this season. Many expect the versatile 7-foot-4 French phenom to instantly change the Spurs’ fortunes. San Antonio finished dead last in the Western Conference last season (22-60). However, if Wembanyama is as good as advertised, perhaps he will be able to lead the Spurs’ young core to 30+ wins in the crowded West.

As for Monday night’s game, it should be an exciting battle of the big men between Holmgren and Wembanyama. However, both teams will likely go deep into their benches and give all of their young guys opportunities to develop.

San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder odds & prediction

Spread: Spurs (+4.5), Thunder (-4.5)

Over/Under: 223

Moneyline: Spurs (+156), Thunder (-194)

As is typical with every preseason game, the outcome of Monday's face-off between the San Antonio Spurs and the OKC Thunder is fairly unpredictable. This comes as both teams are still trying to figure out their rotations and aren’t too focused on wins and losses. However, even without Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC will still have a deeper team than San Antonio and home-court advantage. Thus, the Thunder are the betting favorites to secure a W to kick off their preseason schedule.

