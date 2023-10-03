Top 5 biggest contracts in Spurs history ft Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard & more

The San Antonio Spurs will attempt a return to the NBA playoffs after missing the postseason in four straight years. With Victor Wembanyama set to lead the way in his rookie season, the Spurs aim to become a playoff contender in a Western Conference where almost every team can advance to the playoffs.

Aside from the French big man, who was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, the Spurs want to keep their core together for many years. To this direction, they signed Devin Vassell to a five-year contract extension, worth $146 million.

With the salary cap increasing year after year, Vassell signed the biggest contract in franchise history.

With that in mind, we take a look at the five biggest contracts in Spurs history.

Top five biggest contracts in Spurs history, featuring Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard and more

#5, Manu Ginobili (one-year, $14 million)

Manu Ginobili was one of the best players in San Antonio Spurs history, helping the franchise win four championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He became one of the cornerstones of a Spurs team that was a title contender for almost 15 years.

He is also among the players with the biggest contracts in franchise history, as his last contract with the team was for just one year, but worth $14 million.

#4, Tony Parker (three-year, $43,3 million)

Like Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker had a leading role in the Spurs' dynasty in the 2000s and 2010s, winning four titles.

In the final part of his career with the team, he became one of the highest-paid players with an annual salary of $14.4 million. The deal he signed was for three years and $43.3 million.

#3, Pau Gasol (three-year, $48 million)

Pau Gasol spent two and a half years in San Antonio (2016-2019). He couldn't lead the team to the title and had to deal with a few injuries that cost him significant time.

However, he became one of the highest-paid players in franchise history, after signing a three-year, $48 million deal in the summer of 2017, which would offer him $16 million on an annual basis.

#2, Kawhi Leonard (five-year, $94,3 million)

Kawhi Leonard emerged into a superstar during the seven years he spent with San Antonio (2011-2018). He won a championship and Finals MVP in 2014 and took over from San Antonio's Big Three (Parker, Ginobili and Tim Duncan).

He also became one of the highest-paid players in franchise history, after signing a five-year deal, worth $94,3 million in 2015, with an annual salary of $18,8 million.

#1, Tim Duncan (seven-year, $122 million)

A Hall of Famer and holder of five championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), Tim Duncan went down as one of the best players in league and San Antonio history.

He was also the highest-paid player after signing a seven-year, $122 million deal in 2003 and a two-year extension, worth a total of $40 million in 2010. So, a total of $152 million for nine years, which gave him an annual salary of $20 million in 2010 and 2011, respectively.