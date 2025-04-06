Baskin-Robbins introduces new Paloma Paradise flavor: Availability and item details explored

Baskin-Robbins has launched the Paloma Paradise flavor, a new Flavor of the Month inspired by the popular paloma cocktail. Available since April 2, 2025, the flavor combines grapefruit-forward ice cream and sorbet with chili pepper lime swirls, offering a citrusy, slightly spicy profile. The flavor is designed to mimic the cocktail’s essence without alcohol.

Alongside the flavor, the brand introduced the Paloma Paradise Fizz, a mocktail beverage that blends the ice cream with STARRY lemon-lime soda and Tajín seasoning. The month also marks the nationwide debut of Flavor Flights, allowing guests to sample four mini-scoops in one order.

What’s in the Paloma Paradise flavor?

The new Paloma Paradise flavor features paloma-flavored ice cream and sorbet layered with mild chili pepper lime swirls. The grapefruit-forward base mirrors the cocktail’s tangy profile, while the swirls add a subtle kick.

Baskin-Robbins emphasizes its alcohol-free formulation, aligning with its goal to recreate trendy beverage experiences in frozen dessert form. The limited-time offering joins the brand’s rotating menu, available in scoops, cups, or cones through April 2025.

Nicole Boutwell, Baskin-Robbins' VP of Marketing & Culinary, said in a press release on April 2, 2025:

“We’re always excited to innovate with bold, new flavors that push the boundaries of what people expect from frozen treats and beverages. Paloma Paradise captures the perfect balance of sweet, citrusy, and zesty flavors, and we’re excited to surprise guests with this one-of-a-kind flavor and the new Paloma Paradise Fizz featuring Starry.”

The Paloma Paradise Fizz: A bubbly, mocktail-inspired treat

Sip the season: Paloma Paradise Fizz debuts (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

The Paloma Paradise Fizz combines scoops of the namesake flavor with STARRY lemon-lime soda and a Tajín seasoning garnish, creating a fizzy, tangy beverage. This marks Baskin-Robbins’ expansion of its Fizz platform, which pairs sodas with ice cream for customizable drinks.

The Tajín topping adds a chili-lime kick, enhancing the mocktail’s complexity. From April 1, Rewards members can purchase a medium Fizz for $4— a discount tied to the app’s promotion terms. The drink caters to consumers seeking non-alcoholic alternatives with bold, adult-leaning flavors, aligning with the “mocktail” trend gaining traction in food service.

Flavor Flights: Curated ice cream adventures

Flavor exploration takes flight (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

Baskin-Robbins’ new Flavor Flights allow guests to sample four 2.5 oz scoops in one order, served with crispy waffle cone chips and packaged in a travel-friendly container. The format encourages pairing Paloma Paradise flavor with classics like Vanilla or seasonal picks, offering a shareable or solo-tasting experience.

As per the brand, this is ideal for exploring bold new flavors, targeting indecisive customers, or seeking variety. Flavor Flights are now available nationwide, with no announced end date, suggesting a potential permanent addition.

Limited-time offers and member perks

Paloma Paradise flavor and its Fizz counterpart are available through April 2025 while supplies last. Baskin-Robbins Rewards members receive early access to the $4 Fizz deal starting April 1, though terms require app enrollment and may vary by location.

Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy exclusive perks (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

Social media channels and the Baskin-Robbins website provide additional details on store availability and promotional conditions. With the Paloma Paradise flavor, the brand continues its tradition of transforming beverage-inspired concepts into frozen desserts, leveraging partnerships with STARRY and Tajín to enhance authenticity.

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California. With more than 7000 locations across the world, it is now the world’s largest ice cream chain.

