Beacon 23 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Beacon 23 episode 6 will be released this Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on MGM+. The upcoming installment is titled Beacon Twenty Three, which is likely to explore the rocks that have remained a mystery since the series debut.

The recent episode had the viewers on the edge of their for an unbelievable sight that might propose that the rocks are sentient beings. Finally, it has been confirmed that Halan was innocent, as he didn’t abandon his duties.

The reason why he doesn’t remember anything from his last mission and always seems confused is due to the effects of the rocks that often give him terrifying nightmares. The rocks even began influencing Halan with Hallucination, seemingly indicating a forthcoming revelation to be unfolded in Beacon 23 episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Beacon 23.

Beacon 23 episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Beacon 23 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, with no change in its schedule. Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for the next episode, along with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 9 pm Alaska Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 5 pm Mountain Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 7 pm

Where to watch Beacon 23 episode 6? TV networks and streaming platforms explored

MGM+ is the only platform as of now to stream Beacon 23 episode 6 and beyond for viewers in the U.S. MGM+ has limited availability only in a few selected regions. Sadly, fans globally won’t find the series on other mainstream OTT platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. However, the contents of MGM+ can be accessed on Amazon Prime Video’s Amazon Channels and others.

How many episodes are left in Beacon 23 Season 1

With the release of Beacon 23 episode 6 on December 10, the series will be left with two remaining installments for the first season. To everyone’s surprise, filming of Beacon 23 season 2 has been completed and is expected to be released subsequently. This means that there is much to the series.

Beacon 23 episode 3: A brief recap

Despite Harmony’s suggestions to Aster to prove her innocence to the QTA by making them believe that Coley was killed in self-defense, she didn’t want to return. After accessing the raw feed from Halan’s suit, they discovered that Halan went blank during his last mission, where he inhaled the pores emitted by the very rocks Aster was curious about.

Aster inferred that the rocks intentionally brought Halan to the Beacon for some unknown reason. As another team looking for Coley at the lighthouse was inbound, Aster and Halan decided to leave Beacon 23. All of a sudden, Halan started hallucinating and saw Gashade, his former companion, who couldn’t survive the last mission and lost her life.

After Halan spotted Aster (still under the hallucination) outside the lighthouse, floating like a meteoroid, he tried to save her by exiting the Beacon without a space suit. After finding Halan outside the Beacon, Aster immediately managed to save him in time. His implants provided him with borrowed moments in the void, allowing for timely intervention.

Later, Harmony helped Aster find the cause of Halan’s hallucinations, and they discovered that his brain was infected by the virus that was emitted by the rock. Bart showed a feed from the past, around the time when Halan arrived on the ship.

Solomon, the previous Beacon Keeper of Beacon 23, was skeptical about permitting Halan’s ship to dock, as he crossed 84,000 star systems without a stop, making him a rogue soldier. Halan was confused and scared as he didn’t have any recollection of what had actually happened.

Aster asked Halan to surrender to ISA with the latest brain scans to prove his innocence, in which the QTA would help him, but he turned the offer down. Halan was hallucinating once again, and this time, the voice inside his head made him release all the rock samples into outer space.

After climbing to the cupola of the ship, Halan and Aster saw all the rocks gathering and floating in the shape of a Möbius strip.

What to expect from Beacon 23 episode 6

Beacon 23 episode 6 is expected to shed light on the mysterious lighthouse and its connection with the rocks. Although Halan and Aster were skeptical up till now about their involvement in this matter, now they are convinced that there might be a reason why the rocks brought them together on the Beacon.

The upcoming episode will likely see Aster connect with the sentient rocks to learn more about their existence. This could also help her to comprehend why the pendant she received from her mother is similar to the isotopes she found during her research on the rocks.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beacon 23 episode 6.