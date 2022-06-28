Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Fans think Ashley Marti was “embarrassed” to show up in Season 3 reunion

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has finally come to an end, with a reunion episode being aired on Bravo on Monday.

The episode was part of the network's host, Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen. He welcomed all the cast members, including Parsifal III captain Glenn Shephard, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae, junior steward Scarlett Bentley, deckhand Kelsie Goglia, new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck, and chef Marcos Spaziani.

Although Marcos appeared for just 10-15 minutes, he didn’t turn away from his commitment to Bravo, unlike Ashley Marti. She skipped the reunion, and fans felt that she was embarrassed to show up in the final episode.

While Ashley didn’t join the group, former members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 appeared in the reunion episode. Gabriela Barragan, who quit the show mid-season, and Tom Pearson, who Captain Glenn fired, were in attendance.

Fans slam Ashley Marti for skipping the reunion

Since the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, fans have not liked Ashley Marti on the show. Initially, viewers found her irritating because of her rude and mean behavior towards Gabriela Barragan. Ashley was seen snitching on the former cast member and was also seen as a jealous person after Gary King started hanging out with Gabriela.

In the latest episode, the cast members also stated that Ashley didn’t make Scarlett Bentley feel welcome when the latter first came on the boat. On the other hand, Host Andy Cohen looked disappointed while announcing that Ashley had decided to skip the episode.

In response, Tom Pearson said he had a conversation with her about the reunion. Ashley told Tom that she didn’t need the show or the aftermath of the reunion in her life and that she was not interested in participating.

Fans called out Ashley for not showing up in the reunion episode. Take a look at their reactions:

Sue @SusanMu24558895 #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley was too embarrassed to show up to the reunion and rightfully so. Ashley was too embarrassed to show up to the reunion and rightfully so.😂#BelowDeckSailingYacht

Channing @JustChanning Ashley already knew they were going to get on her especially about what she did to Gary and she’d have to explain herself so I am not surprised she didn’t show up. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley already knew they were going to get on her especially about what she did to Gary and she’d have to explain herself so I am not surprised she didn’t show up. #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/pRnyjKZsvu

Denise Adamson @DWAntheATL @BelowDeckSailng @BravoTV Ashley didn’t wanna get called out on throwing herself @ Gary all season, not wanting anyone to “boss her around”/her obsession with being 2nd stew & barfing that spaghetti up. Lame 2 no show. #BelowDeckSailingYacht @BelowDeckSailng @BravoTV Ashley didn’t wanna get called out on throwing herself @ Gary all season, not wanting anyone to “boss her around”/her obsession with being 2nd stew & barfing that spaghetti up. Lame 2 no show. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722 #BelowDeckSailing As sHOckEd as I am that Ashley didnt show up to the reunion to answer for all her many, many sins against humanity... I do wish she was here for all the grilling and viewer comments she had coming her way #BelowDeckSailing Yacht #BDSY As sHOckEd as I am that Ashley didnt show up to the reunion to answer for all her many, many sins against humanity... I do wish she was here for all the grilling and viewer comments she had coming her way #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/qMt2FMqHdV

Royal @AQuietRiot Ashley Why Not Show Up To The Reunion #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley Why Not Show Up To The Reunion #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/Tk0aOSGIDp

Becca @ImWatchingBravo If Ashley isn’t there what is even the point of this reunion!? I hate her but she was the drama #BelowDeckSailing Yacht #BelowDeckSailing If Ashley isn’t there what is even the point of this reunion!? I hate her but she was the drama #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/U9Xv0lFnva

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion

The Season 3 reunion episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht focused on Ashley Marti, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher. Although Ashley skipped the attack, she was the highlight of the show.

Daisy stated that Ashley gaslit Tom Pearson and treated Scarlett Bentley poorly in the beginning. Gabriela talked about how Ashley’s behavior towards her also became one of the primary reasons for her quitting the show.

Gary then addressed the controversy of him being se*ually assaulted by the steward. He clarified that nothing of that sort happened between them. Daisy, too, praised Ashley’s work progress and justified her decision to promote Ashley in the finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

However, when Andy Cohen asked Captain Glenn to pick a crew member he would not rehire, Glenn took Ashley’s name. It seemed like Ashley’s decision to skip the reunion was for her good, as her presence would have made her the target of the reunion. She announced her decision last week on her Instagram story, which no longer exists.

Her post read:

“I just want to let all my supporters know that I chose not to participate in the reunion. At the time it was filmed I did not have the energy nor the desire to continue to be a puppet for Bravo, in addition to feeling like I would not be able to fully tell my side of the story due to editing.”

Ashley then thanked her fans for their support and apologized to those looking forward to her presence in the reunion episode.

