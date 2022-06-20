What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale air? Plot, release date and more about Episode 20

The finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is here. Episode 20 will feature Parsifal III crew members bidding farewell to their last charter guests of the season.

In the previous episode, viewers saw a wedding organized by cast members on a beach. Charter guests Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek walked down the aisle in Episode 9, where Captain Glenn Shephard officiated the wedding.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, thus, the upcoming installment will show the guests returning to the yacht after the ceremony. The finale will feature a wedding reception party, where chef Marcos Spaziani will have to serve a dairy-free and gluten-free wedding cake.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 20 release date

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale (episode 20) is all set to air on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. Those who do not have the channel can go for several live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and YouTube TV.

Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s website after it airs on the channel. All previous episodes are also available on Bravo’s site.

What to expect from the finale episode?

The finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, titled “All Roads Lead to Gaisy,” promises to be dramatic. Chef Marcos Spaziani will be seen under pressure to create a delicious gluten-free cake. Ashley Marti, on the other hand, will be in charge of the reception dinner. If Marti succeeds in providing the perfect service, chief stew Daisy Kelliher may promote her to the second stew rank in the upcoming season.

First mate Gary King is set to bring all the drama to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale. He has been hitting on new stew Scarlett Bentley since she arrived on the yacht. While the steward too liked all the attention, she was more concerned about her image in front of her chief stew, Daisy.

The latter also seemed jealous of Scarlett and Gary’s closeness in the previous episodes. Does Daisy have feelings for Gary? Only time will tell.

A preview shows Ashley, Marcos, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck in a car, discussing Gary. Barnaby wants to know whether Gary will sleep with Scarlett, while Ashley comments that the first mate will either spend the night with Scarlett or Daisy. In response, Barnaby states that Gary will never do such a thing with Daisy.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reads:

“As the guests return from the wedding ceremony, the crew tries to cap off a great season with the perfect reception dinner. While Marcos strives to wow the guests with his best meal yet, time is running out and he still has to add the finishing touches on the wedding cake.”

It continued:

“Daisy puts Ashley in charge of the final dinner service to see if she’s finally ready for a promotion. Gary and Scarlett try to savor what little time they have left. Once the guests depart, the crew tries to enjoy one last night together as Gary looks for the perfect stew to end his season with.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiered on February 21, 2022 on Bravo, and will end on June 20, 2022. The episode will air on the channel at 8.00 PM ET.

