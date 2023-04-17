Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 has been receiving great feedback from fans ever since its premiere. The show's first season was produced in Greece, the second in Croatia, and the third in Spain. The all-new season of the reality show gives viewers a glimpse of Sardinia, Italy.

The cast members returning for the all-new season are Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae. Apart from them, viewers will also be introduced to a number of new faces added to the cast list.

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 has been titled Worst Vacation Ever. It will premiere on April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Additionally, fans can also watch the latest episode on Peacock, Hayu, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV.

Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht 4 episode 2 to see a number of guests getting injured

The first episode of the show saw Parsifal III malfunction. Captain Glenn made sure to get to the bottom of what exactly happened as he requested additional technicians to investigate. It turned out that the engine repair would take two weeks.

The upcoming episode of the show will see the same problem persist. The trailer hinted that viewers can expect to see a number of guests getting injured, another severe engine failure, and a love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.

The trailer featured Daisy and Colin sharing a kiss, which upset Gary. He told Daisy, “You know you like me, deep down. And I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me. Spitefully hooking up.”

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reads:

“Capt. Glenn is hopeful Colin's plan to fix the engine works; chef Ileisha has problems at dinner; the guests blame Daisy for the lack of service.”

Cast members on Below Deck Sailing Yacht this season

Currently in its fourth season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo consistently ranks among the top shows. Season 4 tells the story of how the cast members manage their charter and their guests. Aside from that, the show follows the cast as they deal with their personal dynamics, job profiles, and much more.

Throughout the season, the crew will be seen sailing on Parsifal III and navigating their way through rough waters as Captain Glenn Shephard steers the ship this season as well.

The season 4 synopsis describes the cast members featured in this season in detail.

It reads:

"Captain Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay."

It continues:

"In the galley, Chef Ilesha's cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase."

The cast list includes the following members:

Captain Glenn Shephard

Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew)

Gary King (First Mate)

Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer)

Chef Ileisha Dell

Lucy Edmunds (Stew)

Mads Herrera (Stew)

Chase Lemacks (Deckhand)

Alex Propson (Deckhand)

Watch the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 on April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

