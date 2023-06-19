Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episodes 12 and 13 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is all set to air two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episodes will document the crew members reporting to their duties on Parsifal III and managing their charter guests. However, they will also be navigating impending issues among themselves, leading to a lot of conflicts and significant drama.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the cast members deal with personal dynamics, strained friendships, and also cracks formed in newfound dynamics. "Love triangles" will be the name of the game as witness ego clashes, jealousy, and many other factors, jeopardizing their duties on the yacht.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for a while now and has seen its fair share of love and criticism from viewers. Cast members of the latest installment include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The crew was accompanied by a brand new set of vibrant newcomers, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

What to expect from this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has packed a lot of drama over the past few weeks. The cast members have been dealing with complicated dynamics as they tried to resolve their impending issues. While some were able to talk it out and come to a better place, others only took a turn for the worse.

The first episode of the week will continue from last week's dramatic episode where Colin will be seen navigating his feelings about Daisy's revelation. The duo formed a potential connection before the former found out about Daisy and Gary's hookup after they filmed season 3 of the series.

In a preview clip of the upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Colin MacRae was seen struggling to make sense of the big revelation. As the crew was seen completing their daily duties, the first engineer made it clear to Daisy that he wasn't going to speak with her after seeing her playing around with Gary.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Let Them Eat Cake, reads:

"Capt. Glenn notices the standards are slipping on Parsifal lll, as the crew is exhausted with the mid-season blues; distraught that Colin and Gary aren't speaking, Daisy takes initiative and forces them to hash out their problems."

In another preview clip of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Gary and Colin were seen trying to hash out the tensions surrounding their feelings towards Daisy. While Gary apologized to his castmate and good friend for hiding the truth about hooking up with the chief stew, Colin called him out for the same.

Meanwhile, another love triangle has been silently brewing behind closed doors. Season 4 of the series saw Gary form a connection with stew Mads Herrera. The latter, however, also seemed to have feelings for deckhand Alex Propson. While Gary has asked for more than just a casual fling, Mads wasn't ready for it.

The official synopsis of the second part of this week's episode, titled T-Bone With Stakes, reads:

"Capt. Glenn notices the crew is slipping on service when a guest is injured and interior doesn't hear the walkie call; after Alex and Mads confess their feelings from the start, Mads is torn between Alex and Gary."

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been an intense watch so far. With two episodes airing each week, viewers will witness more dramatic moments as the cast tries to navigate their differences and deal with charter guests. Fans will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes