Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5: Everything we know so far about the Bravo series

Below Deck Sailing Yacht may put an end to audience anticipation and return for its fifth season sometime in early 2024. Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo is a spin-off based on the hit Below Deck franchise that first aired in 2020. The show has been successfully running ever since and has completed four seasons. The fifth installment is expected to change the composition of the cast and be filmed near Spain's Balearic Islands.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chronicles the journeys of the crew members who live and work inside their 177-foot sailing yacht, which they fondly refer to as the Parsifal III. The challenge lies in carrying out their day-to-day duties and resolving emerging conflicts arising from relationships among staff members while simultaneously providing quality services to the yacht's elite clientele.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 concluded with a dramatic fallout of the love triangle between Daisy, Gary, and Colin, and the upcoming season is expected to carry on where it previously left off.

Is there a release date for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5?

Although Bravo is yet to announce the official release date for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, fans can expect the upcoming installment to air sometime in early 2024, according to ScreenRant. The reason behind this surmise is that the show's previous seasons have followed a similarly recognizable pattern.

The first season of the show premiered in February 2020. The next three seasons followed suit and were released in keeping with this time frame. Consequently, it seems likely that Bravo will stick to the February-March slot for releasing the upcoming installment. The location, this time, is expected to be in the vicinity of last season's set.

The cast hasn't been confirmed yet. However, Captain Glenn is expected to reprise his role as the life and blood of the show. First Officer Gary is expected to return to the show as well.

Another familiar face expected to join the ranks of the pleasure yacht's crew is Chief Engineer Colin McRae, as his long years of maritime experience have often proved invaluable in keeping the yacht on course. Additionally, fan-favorite Lucy Edmunds is also expected to be on board.

According to ScreenRant, Chief Steward Daisy Kelliher might not make it to the upcoming season due to her upcoming events in London.

Where is Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 filmed?

In the absence of any official announcement from Bravo regarding the fifth season's shooting location, fans have taken recourse to guesswork and come up with a potential place - the Balearic Islands near Spain.

Fans of the show had been religiously following Gary King's social media profiles. They learned he had been roaming around the Balearic Islands, including places like Mallorca and Ibiza. However, this wasn't substantial proof. Things took a turn for the definite as fans spotted pre-production filming in process at Ibiza.

In a Reddit thread titled 'Spotted In Ibiza,' one fan posted a picture of the anchored Parsifal III. This gave rise to speculation among fans. One user stated:

"This is pre-production for season 5. It takes them a few days to set up all the cameras and equipment. The crew should be on board any day. I’ve noticed Gary, Daisy and Colin’s social media has gone quiet only reposts for the last couple days."

Another user remarked:

"I think they prob are filming. Daisy’s IG stories have just been reposts last few days I think and just checked, Colin and Gary don’t have any up atm. Just throwing a bit more fuel on the fire!!

All episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht can be viewed by tuning in to Bravo.