Below Deck season 10 episode 8 release date, time, and plot

Below Deck season 10 is all set to return with a dramatic episode on Bravo, featuring a big blowout between stew Alissa Humber and deck stew Camille Lamb.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger as the two cast members started yelling at each other in the presence of charter guests. Captain Sandy Yawn rushed to her crew to calm the ladies down.

In the upcoming episode, the captain will have a serious conversation with Alissa and Camille about their fight.

Below Deck season 10 episode 8 will air on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode a day later on Peacock and on Bravo’s website.

Captain Sandy warns Alissa and Camille after their fight

Viewers saw Below Deck season 10 episode 7 ending with Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber arguing in front of charter guests.

In the upcoming episode 8, Captain Sandy Yawn has separate conversations with both crew members to understand the situation better. A preview showed the captain warning Camille and Alissa to behave and act professionally. Otherwise, she explained, she would have to fire someone.

After the fight, Captain Sandy said in a confessional:

“It’s never acceptable for crew to fight. On scale one to ten, how unacceptable is this, a 10.”

She further stated:

“Everybody has a side to the story right! There’s three sides to the story, there's their story and there's the real story. So I'm listening to Camille without judgment, I will listen to Alissa without judgment and then I'll make a judgment."

In the clip, Sandy then sits with Camille to listen to her side of the story. While they were having a conversation, chief stew Fraser Olender intervened and suggested forgetting about it as they were on a charter. The captain told Fraser that she wanted to chat with Camille, and it was not his decision to make, which left Fraser annoyed.

Camille told the captain that Alissa never respected her on a human level and always bullied the deck stew. Alissa, on the other hand, claimed that she gave Camille more than one chance, but her attitude towards the stew had not changed. Their fight made Fraser look bad in the captain’s book as she believed that the situation could have been handled better if chief stew Fraser had managed his team properly.

In a confessional, Captain Sandy said:

“I'm not thinking about Camille, I'm not thinking about Alissa. Fraser needs to be worried about Camille and Alissa. I want my department has to sort the problem before it gets out of control because this situation wasn't managed properly otherwise this wouldn't have happened.”

More details on Below Deck season 10 episode 8

A wealthy Indian group of charter guests boarded the yacht in the previous episode. Chef Rachel Hargrove, who has been to India and is familiar with the country’s cuisine, was excited to showcase her talent to the group.

In last week’s episode, guests were not entirely happy with Rachel’s food. In Below Deck season 10 episode 8, the chef will be seen under pressure to cook Indian meals for a Bollywood night for the guests.

Below Deck season 10 episode 8 is titled The Captain and Camille, and its official synopsis reads:

“Drama between Camille and Alissa reaches a breaking point and Captain Sandy is forced to step in; Bollywood-dancing group of guests drink and party; Rachel's dishes are hit or miss, and her slow timing leaves the guests hungry.”

Only time will tell whether Rachel’s dishes will affect the tip money from guests in the upcoming episode.

