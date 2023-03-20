Below Deck season 10 finale release date, time, and plot

The Below Deck season 10 finale (episode 17), titled Oh Captain, My Captain! will air on Bravo on Monday, March 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded to the network's website and the Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere.

The upcoming episode will feature new charter guests who are all bodybuilders, one of them being Dexter Jackson, who has won the title of Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic multiple times.

While Fraser will initially be terrified of the guests, he will later be impressed by them once he realizes that they don't demand a lot of stuff and treat the crew members well.

What to expect from Below Deck season 10 episode 17?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"St. David sets off for the final charter of the season; Fraser is terrified of the new bodybuilder charter guests but learns a valuable lesson about not judging a book by its cover."

This week on Below Deck, Ben will have a fight with Camille over text as the latter refuses to talk in messages. This will make Ben a little bit apprehensive about their relationship, as they are expected to leave for the Dominican Republic in three days. He had already had his heart broken three times before meeting Camille, and was therefore skeptical of moving things forward and going on a vacation together.

This might not happen as Ben can also be seen kissing second stew Leigh-Ann and hooking up with her in a promo.

As seen in a preview, chef Rachel seems to have totally given up on her duties and serves the guest some dry chicken wings. Fraser is seen calling her out for not serving guests properly for the last time. Tyler will also be seen calling his mother to inform her that he is gay.

Fraser praises the guests in a video, saying that he loves them, adding that they needed to end the season with these guests as they are the "nicest people" he has ever met. Meanwhile, Kate believes that she really knows Ross, despite their multiple fights, and will continue to have a fun relationship with him.

Tony will be amazed by guest Dexter's accomplishments, praising his discipline and hard work. Crew members will make a very "sorry attempt" at a bodybuilding event on the yacht, with Tony giving multiple poses and even doing exercises. After the last charter, they will enjoy a fun night out where Ben will openly make out with Leigh-Ann.

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 16

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"Captain Lee plays a prank on a guest; chef Rachel reaches her breaking point when she challenges herself with an intricate Japanese tasting menu; Tyler wrestles with the idea of coming out to his mom; Ross and Katie define their relationship."

Last week on Below Deck, Katie and Ross finally decided that they were not going to be in a serious relationship and were just having "fun," even though the former wanted to have a future with Ross. Chef Rachel made an exclusive Japanese-themed lunch, which was loved by everyone. One of the guests annoyed the crew members so captain Lee played a prank on him and left his tube on the sea when he was sleeping.

Bravo network has not confirmed if Below Deck season 10 will have a reunion, but fired stew Alissa Humber said in a post that it has been canceled.

