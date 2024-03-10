Below Deck : What is the cost of charter? Details explored

Below Deck on Bravo TV is one of the longest-running reality television shows that features a dedicated crew catering to the needs of an exclusive and elite clientele onboard a spacious luxury yacht as they go sailing across international waters.

The show has now been successfully running for eleven seasons, and the upcoming episode of Below Deck season 11 airs on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo TV.

Although the exact costs of chartering a luxury yacht from Below Deck vary largely and depend upon the level of comfort and convenience that the chartered guests expect, the average cost of renting a luxury yacht such as St. David for a week might call for a price tag as high as $325,000 excluding maintenance and other related expenses, according to Forbes.

The high cost of chartering Luxury yachts is made possible by the opulent clientele and their choice of the most experienced crew and luxury service. Here's everything we know about chartering one such pleasure yacht.

Below Deck luxury yacht chartering costs and more details

Needless to say, the luxury yachts featured on Bravo's Below Deck come with premium services and experiences that necessitate the high charter costs. Luxury yachts such as Ohana and St. David take the elite clientele on pleasure trips where they can dine on any cuisine of their choice prepared by private chefs. They can also indulge in picnics by the side of private beaches or party in a hot tub under the stars.

The opulent lifestyle of the guests onboard the luxury yachts has often intrigued fans of the show. Now, courtesy of the Tropicalboat Luxury Yacht Charters and Rentals, the approximate costs of chartering or purchasing any luxury boats have now been revealed.

Charters brokers are responsible for preparing the guests' list, the guest-to-crew ratios, the list of recreational activities, and so on.

According to Forbes, a one-week charter onboard the St. David will cost around $325,000, and in order to purchase the entire board, the buyer would have to shell out $23,646,000.

What can you expect from Below Deck season 11, episode 6? (Speculative)

The upcoming episode of Below Deck season 11 will air on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Cat Baugh will continue to struggle to find space between the crew members. New key charter guests are expected to join the Deck in the next episode. With the arrival of new guests, the team will face more difficulties.

In the upcoming episode, the crew members will try to serve the guests, continue quarrels, and wage a cold war. The rivalry between Kyle Stillie and Jared Woodin is expected to be heavily featured. It will be interesting to see if the rest of the crew members will pay the price for their needless drama or if the captain will turn a blind eye.

The upcoming episode is titled 'Love Me Tender,' and the heated dispute between Jared and Kyle is expected to continue. Captain Kerry Titheradge could take harsh measures due to their disagreement.

On the other hand, the Cat will never really be able to settle comfortably aboard the yacht. There will be "exterior struggles with a difficult docking while Eileen gets under the skin of the entire yacht," according to the official synopsis.

