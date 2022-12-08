Benjamin Pavard: 3 best football boots worn by the player

Benjamin Pavard is a 26-year-old French professional footballer who plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. He usually plays at right back and is also capable of playing as a centre-back.

He made his debut in 2015 playing for Lille against FC Nantes in Ligue 1. He later transferred to VfB Stuttgart in 2016 and Bayern Munich in January 2019. He has been making waves ever since and is currently playing for France at the FIFA World Cup.He made his international debut for France in 2017 and played a crucial role as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Reminiscing Benjamin Pavard's glory days, we have mentioned the top three football shoes sported by the French professional footballer.

Top 3 football boots worn by Benjamin Pavard

1) Adidas X Speedportal .1 'Al Rihla Pack'

Adidas X Speedportal .1 'Al Rihla Pack' (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Benjamin Pavard has been sporting the Adidas X Speedportal .1 football boots. The football boots have been inspired by the official ball of the World Cup and is clad in Clear Aqua / Solar Red / Power Blue color palette. The official website introduces the silhouette,

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these soccer cleats support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their artificial grass outsole."

The site further gives the details of the football cleats and its technological advancements,

"Part of their foot-hugging Speedskin upper, an adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT collar and lightweight carbon heel lock team up to keep you strapped in for light-speed sprints and physics-defying sidesteps."

This Football Cleats were created to support the players to become their best versions with style, technology, and comfort. The silhouette was launched at a retail price of $250 on October 11, 2022.

2) Adidas X Speedportal .1 'Legacy Indigo'

Adidas X Speedportal .1 'Legacy Indigo' (Image via Sportskeeda)

During his matches in 2022-23 the player often sported Adidas X Speedportal .1 'Legacy Indigo' football cleats on the field. These boots come clad in a 'Cloud White / Legacy Indigo / Sky Rush' color scheme. The official site introduces the football cleats,

"When razor-sharp instincts flow into lightning pace, the pitch becomes your playground. Find your football groove in adidas X. These soft ground boots support speed of thought and rapid feet."

The site further gives the technological details of the sneakers,

"The Carbitex carbon-fibre insert and raised forefoot help spark explosive acceleration, and an Agilitycage straps you in for jinks and turns. The adidas PRIMEKNIT skin adds comfort and confidence."

The football boots come in a laced vacuum fit. It sports a Fluroskin upper and a 3D cushioned heel. Apart from Pavard, the sneakers have also been worn by Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez. These boots are available at a retail price of $200.

3) Adidas X17 FG Solar Red/Black

Adidas X17 FG Solar Red/Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

Benjamin Pavard donated his customized footwear piece through Bola Pra Frente Rio de Janeiro, one of the biggest sporting children's aid projects of Rio de Janeiro. The shoes became a football collectible as they were personalized by Pavard himself.

Both shoes from the pair feature the original signature of the French footballer. The Adidas X 17 FG comes in a 'Solar Red / Black' color scheme and was worn by the player during the 2018 FIFA World cup.

The left shoe features personalized details with the French flag and "Benjamin 21" lettering, while the other features "Pavard 21" lettering and the French flag.

The entire proceeds from the auction, dubbed the "From World Champion Benjamin Pavard: His Football Boots and a Signed World Cup", were given to the Stars4Kids organization.

While Benjamin Pavard has had a small journey so far, he has already made space in the hearts of many football fans and they have often looked forward to what he will be sporting next season.

