"She's so fake": Fans slam jury member Brittany for stating Taylor made "flashy moves" in Big Brother finale episode

Big Brother Season 24 aired its grand finale episode on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the final three houseguests, Taylor, Turner and Monte, put their best foot forward in order to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $750,000. The contestants got one last chance to strategize and pan out their moves to beat the others and win the jury's vote.

In the finale episode of Big Brother, final jury member Brittany confessed that Taylor made "flashy moves" and was not strategic. This left fans shocked as Taylor had constantly campaigned to go with Brittany into the Final 2 and now the latter was throwing the finalist under the bus. One fan tweeted:

angelo @sindysus Yup once again Brittany showing that she deserves no sympathy for me shes so fakeeee #bb24 Yup once again Brittany showing that she deserves no sympathy for me shes so fakeeee #bb24

Season 24 of the hit reality competition series was widely watched by the audience - both for reasons good and bad. While contestants like Taylor Hale became fan-favorites right from the start of the season, many houseguests were criticized for their behavior and for showcasing microaggressions towards people of color in the house. Some were applauded for winning competitions, others were laughed at for poor gameplay.

Fans react to jury member Brittany talking about Taylor in Big Brother finale

While discussing who played the best game, the jury members began to compare each player's social game and their powerplay. The members felt that Taylor made more strategic moves while Turner played a safe game. However, Brittany took the members back to Taylor's first HoH and stated that she made "flashy moves" and was not strategic.

The statement from Brittany didn't sit well with Big Brother fans, and they took to social media to express their opinions.

Kristie 🖤✨ @krislee__242 Indy, Jasmine and KYLE vouching for Taylor more than Brittany .. like that's just pathetic on Brittany's part. I hope Taylor never speaks to her again #bb24 Indy, Jasmine and KYLE vouching for Taylor more than Brittany .. like that's just pathetic on Brittany's part. I hope Taylor never speaks to her again #bb24

Crystal @SmallerInTexas #bbfinale Where was that “heated” round table we kept hearing about? That was pretty lame honestly. Didn’t like how Brittany started her comments about Taylor HOH. Wtf? #bb24 Where was that “heated” round table we kept hearing about? That was pretty lame honestly. Didn’t like how Brittany started her comments about Taylor HOH. Wtf? #bb24 #bbfinale

D @dilemmv Of course Brittany is anti Taylor in the jury. She’s going down a clown #BB24 Of course Brittany is anti Taylor in the jury. She’s going down a clown #BB24

A Sip in the Chi @inquisitiveann Brittany‘s mission in life is to literally throw Taylor under the bus! Girl you were the reason she wanted to change her target!!!! #bb24 Brittany‘s mission in life is to literally throw Taylor under the bus! Girl you were the reason she wanted to change her target!!!! #bb24

Ms. Little @mslittle___ Brittany is the worst kind of friend to have #bb24 Brittany is the worst kind of friend to have #bb24

Robyn @LOmA10ens I told y’all Brittany would throw salt at Taylor’s game. She really wants to see Turner in those seats. #BB24 I told y’all Brittany would throw salt at Taylor’s game. She really wants to see Turner in those seats. #BB24

Rob Easley @robbase2110 #JuryRoundtable Is it me or did Brittany come off as a bit jealous of Taylor? #BB24 Is it me or did Brittany come off as a bit jealous of Taylor? #BB24 #JuryRoundtable

tangy 🍊#bb24 @nojobtangerine i would never defend brittany but it seems like she’s being a hater on all of the final 3 not just taylor (though her taylor bits were 🤮🤮🤮) #bb24 i would never defend brittany but it seems like she’s being a hater on all of the final 3 not just taylor (though her taylor bits were 🤮🤮🤮) #bb24

Taylor’s AFP Votes @CitrusFantasy What happened to Brittany advocating for Taylor in jury??? She could have redeemed herself. #BB24 What happened to Brittany advocating for Taylor in jury??? She could have redeemed herself. #BB24

Guava Yancy @guavayancy Brittany campaigning against Taylor was not on my Bingo card #BB24 Brittany campaigning against Taylor was not on my Bingo card #BB24

Kristina @stinaknits Brittany not going to the matts for Taylor is irksome after she promised to do so. Imagine doing her dirty over and over, receiving so much grace and STILL not following through. Taylor would have defended Brittany's game if it was reversed. #BB24 Brittany not going to the matts for Taylor is irksome after she promised to do so. Imagine doing her dirty over and over, receiving so much grace and STILL not following through. Taylor would have defended Brittany's game if it was reversed. #BB24

What to expect from the live finale of Big Brother Season 24?

The live finale is a two-hour episode where the final three contestants will give it their all to ensure they win the title and the cash prize. Three Head of Household (HoH) competitions will decide the first Top 2 competitors.

For the first HoH competition, the houseguests had to hold on to a life-like sausage until one of them fell off. The sausage would spin in all directions in an effort to throw the houseguests off. The three finalists gave it their all, but Taylor was soon thrown off, followed by Monte, leading to Turner ultimately winning the competition.

For the second Big Brother HoH competition, Taylor and Monte had to compete and put the appropriate Head of Household (HoH) and Power of Veto (PoV) boards into the right place chronologically after moving through a zipline. While Taylor finished hers in 7:04 minutes, Monte won by completing the same in 6:41 minutes.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother #BB24 Our faces hearing all of the Jury member perspectives during that Jury segment... 🤔 Our faces hearing all of the Jury member perspectives during that Jury segment... 🤔🍵 #BB24 https://t.co/hoMV1qmTME

Turner won the first HoH competition and Monte the second, which left Taylor without power for the time being. Monte and Turner had to head to the final HoH competition, where the winner would be the first finalist to be headed to jury, with a chance of winning the game. The winner would also be able to decide on the eviction vote.

Ahead of the final HoH competition of the season, a brief Big Brother jury session enabled viewers to witness where the jurors - Michael, Kyle, Alyssa, Terrance, Joseph, Indy, Jasmine and Brittany - stood. They complimented Taylor's social game and her ability to jump off the block every time.

With Turner, the jury members felt that "he was walking in other people's shadows to save himself." However, they agreed that he made some important moves this season. The jurors also agreed that Monte had played a great game and was able to manage the threat level.

With Monte winning the final Head of Household (HoH), he became the first finalist to reach the finale. He evicted Turner and took Taylor to the Final 2.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been extremely successful and the casting call has now been made for the next season. It is only a matter of time before viewers get to see a whole new set of houseguests and more historic alliances and strategies in place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far