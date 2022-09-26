"She's so fake": Fans slam jury member Brittany for stating Taylor made "flashy moves" in Big Brother finale episode

Big Brother Season 24 aired its grand finale episode on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the final three houseguests, Taylor, Turner and Monte, put their best foot forward in order to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $750,000. The contestants got one last chance to strategize and pan out their moves to beat the others and win the jury's vote.
In the finale episode of Big Brother, final jury member Brittany confessed that Taylor made "flashy moves" and was not strategic. This left fans shocked as Taylor had constantly campaigned to go with Brittany into the Final 2 and now the latter was throwing the finalist under the bus. One fan tweeted:
Season 24 of the hit reality competition series was widely watched by the audience - both for reasons good and bad. While contestants like Taylor Hale became fan-favorites right from the start of the season, many houseguests were criticized for their behavior and for showcasing microaggressions towards people of color in the house. Some were applauded for winning competitions, others were laughed at for poor gameplay.
Fans react to jury member Brittany talking about Taylor in Big Brother finale
While discussing who played the best game, the jury members began to compare each player's social game and their powerplay. The members felt that Taylor made more strategic moves while Turner played a safe game. However, Brittany took the members back to Taylor's first HoH and stated that she made "flashy moves" and was not strategic.
The statement from Brittany didn't sit well with Big Brother fans, and they took to social media to express their opinions.
What to expect from the live finale of Big Brother Season 24?
The live finale is a two-hour episode where the final three contestants will give it their all to ensure they win the title and the cash prize. Three Head of Household (HoH) competitions will decide the first Top 2 competitors.
For the first HoH competition, the houseguests had to hold on to a life-like sausage until one of them fell off. The sausage would spin in all directions in an effort to throw the houseguests off. The three finalists gave it their all, but Taylor was soon thrown off, followed by Monte, leading to Turner ultimately winning the competition.
For the second Big Brother HoH competition, Taylor and Monte had to compete and put the appropriate Head of Household (HoH) and Power of Veto (PoV) boards into the right place chronologically after moving through a zipline. While Taylor finished hers in 7:04 minutes, Monte won by completing the same in 6:41 minutes.
Turner won the first HoH competition and Monte the second, which left Taylor without power for the time being. Monte and Turner had to head to the final HoH competition, where the winner would be the first finalist to be headed to jury, with a chance of winning the game. The winner would also be able to decide on the eviction vote.
Ahead of the final HoH competition of the season, a brief Big Brother jury session enabled viewers to witness where the jurors - Michael, Kyle, Alyssa, Terrance, Joseph, Indy, Jasmine and Brittany - stood. They complimented Taylor's social game and her ability to jump off the block every time.
With Turner, the jury members felt that "he was walking in other people's shadows to save himself." However, they agreed that he made some important moves this season. The jurors also agreed that Monte had played a great game and was able to manage the threat level.
With Monte winning the final Head of Household (HoH), he became the first finalist to reach the finale. He evicted Turner and took Taylor to the Final 2.
Season 24 of Big Brother has been extremely successful and the casting call has now been made for the next season. It is only a matter of time before viewers get to see a whole new set of houseguests and more historic alliances and strategies in place.