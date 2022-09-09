Big Brother Season 24 Episode 27: What do fans have to say about jury members confronting Kyle following his eviction?

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, September 7, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The two-hour special episode would entail a double eviction. The contestants would have to fight hard to secure their place in the competition in a week, which is highly crucial.

Kyle's eviction from Big Brother was a turning point on the show. Kyle's racist comments on the series led to his eviction. Fans loved the segment and sided with the jury who confronted Kyle on his actions. They also felt justified Indy, Jasmine, and Joseph's emotional blowout on Kyle, as his actions and comments deserved it.

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been widely watched by the audience since the premiere episode. While some contestants have gone on to become fan favorites amongst the audience, others have criticized a few houseguests for displaying unwanted bias.

Fans react to Big Brother jury members confronting Kyle on his actions

Tonight's episode of Big Brother saw Kyle heading to the jury after eviction. While existing members Joseph, Indy, and Jasmine were surprised to see Kyle joining them, they were shocked to hear the reason. Kyle revealed that he made some "unfavorable comments" related to race the previous week.

Following this, jury members saw clips of what transpired in the house leading up to Kyle's eviction and then confronted the latter about the same. The members confessed that they being minorities, were trying to protect him throughout.

While Indy had a blowout for a brief period, Joseph and Jasmine clarified that the eviction was disappointing and that they would take some time to process it and forgive Kyle.

Fans sided with the members and loved the segment. Check out what they have to say.

A quick preview of last night's episode of Big Brother

After the Head of Household (HoH) ceremony, Brittany confessed to Terrance that sending him home would not make sense for her game. She revealed that she would talk to Michael about putting up a more significant threat on the block if the Veto got used by Michael. Although Brittany tried her best to convince her ally to put up Turner, Michael wanted to stick to his promise and keep the nominations the same.

The houseguests participated in the legendary Big Brother comics competition for the Veto ceremony. Michael took his sixth PoV win and earned the power to keep himself safe. Brittany eyed Turner as the second option in case Michael was to be eliminated in the upcoming weeks. However, Turner refused to believe her but revealed that Monte was planning to evict Michael.

Brittany took this as an opportunity to confess to Michael that Monte and Turner were working together. However, Michael remained firm with his decision and wanted to keep the nominations the same irrespective of what plans were being hatched in the house.

At the nomination ceremony, despite having different options, Michael chose not to use his power and kept the nominations the same, which meant that either Terrance or Alyssa would be the next person evicted from the house.

With Big Brother Season 24 inching closer to the finale, the houseguests are giving it their all to secure their safety. Viewers will have to watch how dynamics change after a second elimination occurs.

Keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

