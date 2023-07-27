Big Nunu's Little Heist cast list explored

Big Nunu's Little Heist is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this Friday, July 28, at 3:00 am ET. The African action-comedy film stars Jefferson Tshabalala as Delivery Man in the lead role, alongside Tony Miyambo as Punchununu, Amahle Khumalo as Innocentia, and Kagiso Lediga as Detective Khumalo, among other actors.

The upcoming flick is helmed by Andy Kasrils, who has also written the screenplay, and centers around Tshabalala as the protagonist, an ex-army serviceman turned delivery executive whose life dramatically changes when he falls into a world of crime and violence. Soon, he becomes part of a gang planning a big heist.

The official synopsis for Big Nunu's Little Heist states:

''An ex-soldier turned deliveryman is dragged into a local kingpin's bumbling gang to pull off a daring heist in an infamous South African township.''

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming movie, the official trailer depicts a few comical, action-stuffed, and adventurous sequences, with Tshabalala's character seemingly leading the heist. His co-star, Punchununu, also plays a key role.

A look at the cast of Netflix's Big Nunu's Little Heist

1) Jefferson Tshabalala as Delivery Man

Jefferson Tshabalala is a multifaceted artist best known for the minor role he played in Samantha Nell's Do Your Worst (2023) as a commercial director.

Tshabalala's noteworthy credits include Wonder Boy for President, Chin Up!, Red Cake, and other roles. He is also popular in directorial and literary works, and on the side, he makes Hip-Hop music.

2) Kagiso Lediga as Detective Khumalo

Kagiso Lediga is a SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) nominated actor. He will star in Big Nunu's Little Heist as Detective Khumalo and has previously played a few notable roles in Netflix's Queen Sono, romance-drama Catch Feelings, South African TV show called The Pure Monate Show, and John Barker's comedy Bunny Chow: Know Thyself.

3) Mpho Popps as Police Vilakazi

Mpho Popps plays the role of Police Vilakazi in Netflix South Africa's Big Nunu's Little Heist. The actor's other credits include roles in Shotgun Garfunkel, Montreux Comedy, and Strictly Come Dancing.

Popp's official website mentions that besides being an actor, he is also a successful businessman and a "cool dad extraordinaire." His journey to fame started in the casting line on the national comedy search TV show, So You Think You Are Funny.

The actor made his debut on the hit South African coming-of-age comedy-drama series aYeYe, which chronicles the lives, loves, heartache, fears, and dreams of three friends. It is set in an urban Johannesburg neighborhood. He also featured in a local film called Tina Sobabili and helped executive produce the same. The film was selected to represent South Africa at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

4) Thulane Shange as Mafia

Thulane Shange, who plays Mafia in Netflix's Big Nunu's Little Heist, has previously appeared in 2022's The Last Fight. He was born in Pretoria and eventually moved to KZN, where he made his acting debut on the International Emmy Award-nominated Isthunzi. He played Lwazi in the series, which premiered in October 2016.

Shange's acting credits include the role of Tony in the Mzansi Magic drama iNumber Number, which premiered in 2017 and also playing the role of a doctor in the drama series Ifalakhe.

The following year, he featured in Ikani and starred in Mzansi Magic's show iKhaya. Then, in March 2020, he played the role of Mmalambo's long-lost son in the hit series Uzalo.

The actor also holds a reputation for his theater performances, with the most recent one being the play Ukukhanya. In 2019, he won a SAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the TV Drama Isthunzi.

The full cast of Netflix South Africa's Big Nunu's Little Heist

Mentioned below is the full cast list for the upcoming South African comedy-drama:

Big Nunu's Little Heist premieres this July.