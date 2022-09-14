Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American indie rock band Big Thief have announced a series of 2022 and 2023 tour dates in support of their recently released album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. Big Thief will kick off their tour in Seoul, Korea on November 12. They will perform a set of shows in Japan until November 18. Big Thief will then head to Australia on November 21 where they will perform until November 30.

On December 2, they will head to New Zealand, where they will perform until December 4. Big Thief will then head to Burlington in Vermont on January 31. The band will conclude their North American tour on March 2, after which they will tour the UK until April 12. The band will then head to Europe for the last leg of their tour and will conclude their tour on April 29.

Tickets for the Big Thief tour will first be available via Spotify presale from September 14 at 10 am PT. A Live Nation presale will go live on September 15 at 10 am using the code Venue. General public tickets will be available from September 16 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Big Thief 2022-2023 World Tour Dates

Big Thief @bigthiefmusic Hello Beans! We're playing in South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand this November & December. We are very very excited. This includes a newly added show in Tokyo at The Garden Hall. We'll also be announcing an all ages show in Melbourne very soon.

November 12 -- Seoul, Korea - Rolling Hall

November 14 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

November 15 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

November 17 -- Tokyo, Japan - The Garden Hall

November 18 -- Tokyo, Japan - O-East

November 21 -- Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

November 23 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

November 24 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

November 25 -- Melbourne, Australia - Melbourne Recital Hall

November 27 -- Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

November 30 -- Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

December 02 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

December 03 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

December 04 -- Wellington, New Zealand - Opera House

Big Thief 2023 tour dates

Big Thief @bigthiefmusic Dates below, see you out there love you



Tickets available Friday 9/16 at 10am local time.



📸 Alexa Viscius Hi everyone, we're going back on tour next year in the US and Europe

January 31 -- Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

February 03 -- New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

February 04 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

February 05 -- Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

February 07 -- Nashville, TN - The Ryman

February 09 -- Oxford, MS - Lyric Oxford

February 10 -- Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

February 11 -- Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

February 15 -- Austin, TX - ACL at Moody Theatre

February 16 -- Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 17 -- New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

February 18 -- Birmingham, AL - Iron City

February 20 -- Orlando, FL - Beacham Theatre

February 21 -- Miami, FL - North Beach Bandshell

February 24 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

February 25 -- Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 02 -- New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 05 -- Gateshead, England - Sage Gateshead

April 06 -- Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

April 07 -- Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

April 08 -- Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

April 11 -- London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

April 12 -- London, England - Eventim Apollo

April 15 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Motel Mozaïque Festival

April 16 -- Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

April 18 -- Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

April 22 -- Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

April 23 -- Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

April 26 -- Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

April 27 -- Valencia, Spain - Sala Moon

April 28 -- Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

April 29 -- Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

More about the band

Big Thief @bigthiefmusic We will be canceling our 2 shows in Tel Aviv.

Earlier this year, the band announced tour dates in Israel following which they faced backlash from fans. Defending their decision, Big Thief said that the proceeds from the tour would go to Palestine. However, the band later canceled the Israel tour.

Big Thief is a Brooklyn-based indie rock band which consists of Adrianne Lenker (guitar, vocals), Buck Meek (guitar, backing vocals), Max Oleartchik (bass), and James Krivchenia (drums). In 2016, the band released their debut album, Masterpiece, on Saddle Creek Records followed by their second studio album Capacity, which was released in 2017.

In 2019, the band signed to 4AD and released two studio albums: U.F.O.F. in May 2019 and Two Hands in October 2019. Shortly after the release of U.F.O.F, the band rose to critical acclaim. U.F.O.F. was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Big Thief @bigthiefmusic

It is with the deepest love, at the core of the core of the center at the center of our hearts we offer our new record 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂. Today <3



Dearest people, It is with the deepest love, at the core of the core of the center at the center of our hearts we offer our new record 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂. Today <3

They released their recent album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You in February. It featured the singles Little Things, Sparrow, Change, Time Escaping, No Reason, Spud Infinity, and Simulation Swarm.

