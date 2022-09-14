Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American indie rock band Big Thief have announced a series of 2022 and 2023 tour dates in support of their recently released album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. Big Thief will kick off their tour in Seoul, Korea on November 12. They will perform a set of shows in Japan until November 18. Big Thief will then head to Australia on November 21 where they will perform until November 30.
On December 2, they will head to New Zealand, where they will perform until December 4. Big Thief will then head to Burlington in Vermont on January 31. The band will conclude their North American tour on March 2, after which they will tour the UK until April 12. The band will then head to Europe for the last leg of their tour and will conclude their tour on April 29.
Tickets for the Big Thief tour will first be available via Spotify presale from September 14 at 10 am PT. A Live Nation presale will go live on September 15 at 10 am using the code Venue. General public tickets will be available from September 16 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.
Big Thief 2022-2023 World Tour Dates
- November 12 -- Seoul, Korea - Rolling Hall
- November 14 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
- November 15 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
- November 17 -- Tokyo, Japan - The Garden Hall
- November 18 -- Tokyo, Japan - O-East
- November 21 -- Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre
- November 23 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Forum
- November 24 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Forum
- November 25 -- Melbourne, Australia - Melbourne Recital Hall
- November 27 -- Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
- November 30 -- Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
- December 02 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
- December 03 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
- December 04 -- Wellington, New Zealand - Opera House
Big Thief 2023 tour dates
- January 31 -- Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
- February 03 -- New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
- February 04 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
- February 05 -- Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
- February 07 -- Nashville, TN - The Ryman
- February 09 -- Oxford, MS - Lyric Oxford
- February 10 -- Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge
- February 11 -- Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
- February 15 -- Austin, TX - ACL at Moody Theatre
- February 16 -- Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
- February 17 -- New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
- February 18 -- Birmingham, AL - Iron City
- February 20 -- Orlando, FL - Beacham Theatre
- February 21 -- Miami, FL - North Beach Bandshell
- February 24 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
- February 25 -- Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
- March 02 -- New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- April 05 -- Gateshead, England - Sage Gateshead
- April 06 -- Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall
- April 07 -- Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
- April 08 -- Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall
- April 11 -- London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 12 -- London, England - Eventim Apollo
- April 15 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Motel Mozaïque Festival
- April 16 -- Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort
- April 18 -- Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
- April 22 -- Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
- April 23 -- Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
- April 26 -- Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
- April 27 -- Valencia, Spain - Sala Moon
- April 28 -- Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
- April 29 -- Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
More about the band
Earlier this year, the band announced tour dates in Israel following which they faced backlash from fans. Defending their decision, Big Thief said that the proceeds from the tour would go to Palestine. However, the band later canceled the Israel tour.
Big Thief is a Brooklyn-based indie rock band which consists of Adrianne Lenker (guitar, vocals), Buck Meek (guitar, backing vocals), Max Oleartchik (bass), and James Krivchenia (drums). In 2016, the band released their debut album, Masterpiece, on Saddle Creek Records followed by their second studio album Capacity, which was released in 2017.
In 2019, the band signed to 4AD and released two studio albums: U.F.O.F. in May 2019 and Two Hands in October 2019. Shortly after the release of U.F.O.F, the band rose to critical acclaim. U.F.O.F. was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
They released their recent album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You in February. It featured the singles Little Things, Sparrow, Change, Time Escaping, No Reason, Spud Infinity, and Simulation Swarm.