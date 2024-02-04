Black History Month: 7 Best Black fashion designers to celebrate 

Black history is rife with resilience, bravery, and pride, and Black fashion designers incorporate the culture into their designs and fashion philosophies. In an industry where Black fashion designers have a low percentage, some Black fashion designers have managed to rise against the odds, making their voices heard while creating extraordinary designs for fashion enthusiasts.

From streetwear to Haute Couture and high fashion, these outstanding talents have written their names in gold while also inspiring the coming generation of Black fashion designers to earn their place in history. Some of these designers have championed change, leading the charge to ensure inclusivity in the fashion industry.

7 Best Black fashion designers to celebrate

Black fashion designers are making their voices heard with their innovative designs and drive for excellence.

Ann Lowe

Dapper Dan

Aurora James

Virgil Abloh

LaQuan Smith

Heron Preston

Telfar Clemens

1) Ann Lowe

Ann Lowe was a force to be reckoned with from the 1920s to the 1960s. The African-American designer made dresses that were admired and worn by high-society women, which was a rare feat for any Black fashion designer in those days.

She broke through the racial bias and discrimination prominent in those days, letting her craft speak for her and earning a top spot in the fashion industry. She designed iconic dresses like Jacqueline Bouvier's wedding dress at her wedding ceremony with John F. Kennedy.

Even though she never received credit for her work, her legacy continues after her death, with some of her famous designs being displayed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

2) Dapper Dan

Daniel R. Day, popularly known as Dapper Dan, brought high-street fashion to Harlem. The 79-year-old's boutique in Harlem greatly influenced black culture in general, with celebrities like Jay Z and LL Cool J being a part of his clientele.

Dapper Dan's experience as a former gambler sharpened his fashion instinct, as he viewed fashion as something that greatly influenced other aspects of your life. The racial discrimination in the procurement of clothing materials led him to make his standout fabrics.

3) Aurora James

Aurora James isn't just a designer, she is an activist passionate about social change and inclusivity. She launched her fashion label, Brother Veilles, in 2013 to promote African textures and designs.

The brand produces handbags, dresses, and shoes that have been worn by celebrities like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and Solange Knowles. In 2020, James launched the 15 Percent Pledge initiative to urge luxury brands and major retailers to devote 15 percent of their shelf space to black-owned businesses.

The foundation's goal is to ensure that Black businesses thrive and in turn, create generational wealth for black people.

4) Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh is one of the most influential Black fashion designers of all time. With a master's degree in architecture, Abloh was inspired by Rem Koolhas's architectural designs, which sparked his interest in fashion.

He then went on to design T-shirts and wrote about fashion and design for a blog during his master's education. Virgil Abloh launched the Off-White brand in 2013 in Milan, Italy, and the brand was ranked by an index of sales and consumer sentiment as the hottest label in the world in 2018.

He went on to become the first person of African descent to be named the creative menswear director of a French luxury brand. Louis Vuitton.

5) LaQuan Smith

Born in Queens, New York, LaQuan Smith created his eponymous brand at the age of 2,1 having learned the art of making clothes from his grandmother.

His world-renowned brand specializes in luxury womenswear clothing that has been appreciated and worn by celebrities including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

The Black fashion designer wasn't deterred by the disapproval of his non-traditional interests, as his grandfather wanted him to play basketball or baseball. Instead, he focused on perfecting his craft and becoming one of the most influential black fashion designers in the world.

6) Heron Preston

Heron Preston is another Black fashion designer who is making a significant impact in the world of fashion. The American designer, artist, and Disc Jockey co-founded Been Trill alongside Virgil Abloh, Justin Saunders, and others and also founded his eponymous label, Heron Preston.

His drive for sustainable fashion led to his selection as a keynote speaker at the Sustainable Fashion Alliance organized by the United Nations Environment Assembly. Preston also collaborated with the New York City Department of Sanitation on a zero-waste project. In 2023, the talented designer joined H&M as its creative menswear director.

7) Telfar Clemens

The Liberian-American has revitalized the American streetwear scene with his creative designs, which are original and bold. He produced a collection of deconstructed clothes in 2003, which led him to establish his brand, Telfar, in 2005. The genderless fashion label has gained widespread popularity because it celebrates the rich elements of black pop culture. His flagship product, the Telfar Shopping bag has become a wardrobe staple for fashion enthusiasts.

These Black fashion designers are sources of inspiration for the present generation and have created a legacy for the upcoming ones.