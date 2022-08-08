Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 8: Meet the cast of the VH1 show

Black Ink Crew Chicago is set to return to screens with its latest season this week on Tuesday, August 9, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The show follows the lives of tattoo artists residing in Chicago and working in 9Mag, one of the most well-known tattoo shops run by an all-African-American crew. Over the years, the show has portrayed real-life issues, a lot of drama, and proved to be quite entertaining for its viewers.

Black Ink Crew first aired in 2013 and was initially only based in New York, but over the years, the show gained huge success and launched two spin-offs based in Compton and Chicago. Black Ink Crew Chicago first aired in 2015 and has since gained huge popularity.

Ryan Henry, the current owner of 9Mag, announced that he intended to bring in an entirely new crew to make sure that his business is constantly growing and moving toward success. In the new season of Black Ink Crew Chicago trailer, Henry is seen claiming:

New crew, new vibe, new respect.

Black Ink Crew Chicago: Meet the crew

1) Ryan Henry

The owner of 9Mag is a tattoo artist and reality TV personality. He is best known for his work as a tattoo artist on the VH1 reality show. In fact, his career took off in 2015 once he joined Black Ink Crew Chicago. Henry has a net worth of $1 million.

Multiple facets of Henry's personality appear frequently in the show. Two years ago, Henry and his castmate Phor opened up about mental health issues and trauma and shared their experiences of being an average African-American man in the USA. The tattoo artist has also discussed about his time in therapy in order to help others seek help.

2) Phor

Phor is a tattoo artist, reality TV personality, and rapper, who was born in 1987. Alongside working in the tattoo business, Phor has also released two albums called Lightning Bug and Sacrifice.

The Chi-town singer has 743k followers on Instagram and is widely known for his music. He joined the show in Season 4 and took a break in 2022 for three months to take care of his mental health. He opened up about his struggles with mental health problems and is an advocate for the same. He had a very public meltdown on the show, following which, he started seeking professional help.

3) Miss Kitty

Kit Sovain, also known as Miss Kitty, has been a member of Black Ink Crew Chicago since Season 5. She is a 30 year old makeup artist, entrepreneur, and a tattoo apprentice.

Sovain started her journey on the show as a receptionist and has slowly worked her way up the ranks to become a main cast member. The tattoo artist has also made a career as a promotor.

4) Don

Don is a piercer, tattoo artist, and a renowned reality star, who was born in 1987. Over the years, he has become a dedicated entrepreneur, actor, and bodybuilder. Don rose to fame on the VH1 reality series Black Ink Crew Chicago. He is also a father and a husband, and while he enjoys his fame, Don also known to work smartly to balance his professional and private life.

5) Draya

Tri-City Tattoo Battle Draya Penzo has been a cast member of the reality show since Season 6. She is a self-taught artist who learnt the craft by watching YouTube videos. While her bubbly personality and confidence hides it well, the Black Ink Crew Chicago star has had a rough childhood.

In the latest season, she is considering working at 9Mag again under Ryan’s leadership, and she will also open up about some of her family dynamics.

6) Prince

Prince Spencer is a tattoo artist, cartoonist, and painter. He made his debut on the show during Season 6 and is currently one of the head artists at 2nd City Ink Tattoo Shop. He was the middle child of seven siblings and turned to his passion to escape the realities of living on the West Side of Chicago.

By merging his art with his knowledge of black culture, he is able to create art that illuminates the community's rich history. In the latest season of Black Ink Crew Chicago, he will joing 9Mag as an artist and will have to juggle being a parent and an uncle to two young men.

Be sure to catch the new episodes of Black Ink Crew Chicago on Tuesday, August 9, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

