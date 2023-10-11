BLACKPINK Funko Pops and Loungefly Accessories: Where to buy, prices, and all you need to know 

BLACKPINK, one of the world's most prominent K-pop girl groups, is collaborating with Loungefly and Funko to launch a unique collection that blends the K-pop world with iconic merchandise. This collection is expected to launch in October 2023.

This collection promises to be a treat for BLINKs (BLACKPINKs fanbase) and collectors alike, offering a range of fashion-forward accessories and iconic Funko Pops. This collaboration was made possible by Bravado, the brand management and merchandise division of Universal Music Group, further solidifying the impact and reach of BLACKPINK in the global merchandise arena.

While the Funko Pops are priced between $5 to $12, the Loungefly accessories are priced between $40 to $80. For those eagerly waiting to get their hands on this collection, keep an eye on Funko.com and Loungefly.com. Both platforms will notify fans and collectors about the official launch of the BLACKPINK collection.

BLACKPINK x Funko x Loungefly collection: A tribute to the group's legacy

Funko is known for its unique and collectible pop figures, whereas Loungefly is known as a brand with fan-centric lifestyle accessories. Collaborating with the K-pop girl group to celebrate the group's contribution and influence in the music industry, the brands have come up with various collections.

Drawing inspiration from the group's music video Shut Down, the brand collection encapsulates the essence of each member: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The rock series to their collection is priced at $12. The collection also comes with a keychain version of each member, priced at $5.

Loungefly is offering a significant collection, such as a mini backpack, crossbody bag, and zip-around wallet, which comes in black and pink combined color.

The Loungefly BLACKPINK All-Over-Print Heart Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). The bag has adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and gunmetal-colored hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details. The Lougefly mini backpack is priced at $80.

All-Over Print Heart Mini Backpack (Image via Loungefly website)

A fully figural, heart-shaped pink zipper pocket displays the BLACKPINK logo in debossed detail on the front. Accents of pink trim and shoulder straps complement the all-over black print, which features a debossed pattern of hearts. There's plenty of room to store just what you need or to turn everyday outings into noteworthy occasions.

This collection adds a unique blend of the group's concept with its heart-shaped crossbody bag priced at $65. The Loungefly BLACKPINK Heart Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). The bag has an adjustable shoulder strap and sturdy gunmetal-colored hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details.

All-Over Print Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag (Image via Loungefly website)

The collection also comes with a zip-around wallet priced at $40. The Loungefly BLACKPINK All-Over-Print Heart Zip-Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). The wallet zips shut with gunmetal-colored hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details.

The group's logo appears in debossed details on the front of the pink applique heart. The contrasting black color, with a debossed all-over-print of hearts, complements the pink color. Inside, you'll find four slots for holding cards and one clear slot for displaying your ID.

A die-cut shape of a heart adds a signature touch, securing what you need to take to the next concert.

All-Over Print Heart Zip Around Wallet (Image via Lougefly website)

All features of this collection are curated according to the group's logo and theme. Please note that prices may vary depending on the retailer and location. Keep an eye on funko.com and loungefly.com to get your hands on this collection.