BLACKPINK’s Rosé joins Jisoo to become the only individual to top Lefty's prestigious end-of-season rankings multiple times

BLACKPINK star Roseanne Park MBE, aka Rosé, became the most influential celebrity to have one of the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) during the Autumn/Winter Fashion Week in 2024.

She amassed over $13.4 million in EMV for Yves Saint Laurent. On March 20, 2024, Lefty reported that Rosé joined bandmate Jisoo as one of the highest EMV generators and prominent figures in the world of fashion.

Lefty performed thorough research on all luxury brands on display at Milan Fashion Week in 2024 to find out how much attention each brand and collection garnered on social media. They concentrated on finding the major influencers and celebrities who caught the attention of the world and brought in massive profits.

The website largely depended on Earned Media Value (EMV), a metric that measures the monetary worth that corresponds to the expense of obtaining the same level of online visibility, to quantify this.

BLACKPINK's Rosé generates $13.4 million in EMV for Saint Laurent in 2024, 46% of the brand's total media worth

As per Lefty's report, Yves Saint Laurent made over $29 million in EMV, of which the BLACKPINK idol contributed approximately 46% of the total amount and also topped the index. With just four social media posts, Rosé amassed over $13.4 million for the French luxury fashion house.

The global sensation is one of the K-pop stars that has dominated EMV at Dior, Chanel, and Saint Laurent, along with Jennie and Jisoo in 2024. Following her is BLACKPINK's eldest, Jisoo, who generated $11.9 million with three posts for Dior as its global brand ambassador during Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The On The Ground singer was also seen donning pieces by Saint Laurent, such as a bespoke brown gown with cutouts and a tie waist that she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024. The brand's spring 2024 collection served as inspiration for the gown's camel brown hue, which looked stunning on her blonde hair.

Furthermore, she also appeared in the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 Paris presentation, wearing a transparent monochromatic ensemble. The loose bell-sleeve shirt unbuttoned only at the collarbone, revealing a matching deep-neck black bra behind the cascading ruffles that hid the bodice.

Rosé's floor-length skirt included a similar ruffled edge, giving the ensemble a tiered appearance that accentuated the flowing train.

Rosé not only coordinated her outfits but also embraced the monochromatic trend by accessorizing with just black items. Her gold chain-strapped black quilted handbag, the sole piece of color in her ensemble, provided the finishing touch. She styled her platinum blonde hair sleekly back behind her ears, along with an exquisite pink matte lipstick and bright crimson blush.

Previously, a survey by Influencer Marketing and Analytics firm Lefty & Karla Otto indicated that in 2022, Rosé contributed more than 13% of Earned Media Value (EMV). Later, in 2023, the BLACKPINK member earned around $27 million ($27,310,640) in total earned media value (EMV) during the fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Additionally, Rosé brought in $28 million in EMV from just two Instagram posts, which amounted to 35% of the total EMV ($9.9 million) in 2023. Lefty further reported that Saint Laurent was the most talked-about show of that year.

In other news, Roseanne Park MBE is reported to establish her own independent company soon. Following in the footsteps of her bandmates Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, who have all launched their respective companies between December 2023 and February 2024, fans are awaiting the Korean-New Zealand singer to drop the ball on her label.