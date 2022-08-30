"Bravo": The Family Chantel fans praise Chantel for walking away with all the joint account money leaving Pedro with nothing

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro moved out of Chantel's house, and when she enquired about the financial aspects of the divorce, Pedro said that they would split all the expenses equally till the divorce was finalized. Later, Chantel met her parents and told them that Pedro had withdrawn $5000 from their joint business account.

Chantel had previously doubted that he had used the money to have fun or to buy jet skis for himself but was now sure that the money was used to make the down payment for the apartment. She decided to take matters into her own hand and withdrew money from their joint account, a total of $265,000. Pedro found out about the same when his card was declined at a food store.

He became angry at Chantel because they had decided not to use any money from the shared account because he had earned some of it. He said it appeared to be a robbery and discussed it with his attorney and his sister.

He later met Chantel at her house, but she left for a vacation with a friend and changed the locks. He used his car to enter the home via the garage and took everything that belonged to him or that he had gifted Chantel.

The Family Chantel fans praised Chantel for her actions and felt that she could do much better.

FortisH @FortisH1 Bravo Chantel you can do better than this guy and his pathetic bitter mom and sister #TheFamilyChantel Bravo Chantel you can do better than this guy and his pathetic bitter mom and sister #TheFamilyChantel

The Family Chantel fans slam Pedro and praise Chantel for taking the correct financial decision

The Family Chantel fans took to Twitter to praise Chantel and felt that Pedro was hypocritical about losing money when he took out $5000 without his wife's permission. They said that Pedro cared about money and was not concerned about divorcing Chantel.

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby This is proof that he was always about the money! He hasn’t shed one tear & he’s not mad at the principle of the money being gone but at the materialism of it #TheFamilyChantel This is proof that he was always about the money! He hasn’t shed one tear & he’s not mad at the principle of the money being gone but at the materialism of it #TheFamilyChantel

Pedro:"Chantel went to the bank, she swipe out all the money that we have in our joint account and left me without nothing."



Me: ...yes Chantel. Pedro:"Chantel went to the bank, she swipe out all the money that we have in our joint account and left me without nothing."Me: ...yes Chantel. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro:"Chantel went to the bank, she swipe out all the money that we have in our joint account and left me without nothing." Me: ...yes Chantel. https://t.co/Valz88Klff

J @janetca8 Pedro casually forgets to mention he took $5000 from the account without telling Chantel and was likely going to take more. By his logic, he “stole” too then #TheFamilyChantel Pedro casually forgets to mention he took $5000 from the account without telling Chantel and was likely going to take more. By his logic, he “stole” too then #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/byqb3WsWM0

Victoria Vérité @VictoriaVerite Go ahead Pedro, take all the stuff. Chantel has $265,000 to replace it all #TheFamilyChantel Go ahead Pedro, take all the stuff. Chantel has $265,000 to replace it all #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/XhjvLGJl7Q

💕Sonya D F.💕 @simplyonesonya Yes take all the money Chantel! We have no choice but to stan, she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. I mean come on now (in my Wendy Williams voice) #TheFamilyChantel Yes take all the money Chantel! We have no choice but to stan, she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. I mean come on now (in my Wendy Williams voice) #TheFamilyChantel

Jenny Wamsley She/Her @JennyWamsley Pedro You are mad b/c Chantel beat you to the bank account. You would have done the same. She beat you to it. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro You are mad b/c Chantel beat you to the bank account. You would have done the same. She beat you to it. #TheFamilyChantel

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 12

Last week on The Family Chantel, Pedro said in a confessional that he and Chantel had grown apart and Chantel. Chantel did not think separation would help the couple save their relationship and that the two should communicate more.

Alejandro told Nicole that her mother was manipulative and toxic. He felt that Lidia was jealous of her daughter's relationship. He asked Nicole to make a decision about the relationship. Subsequently, Nicole walked away from him, ending their relationship.

Chantel said that the separation had not been very tough because she was used to being alone in the house. Pedro said that Chantel would often walk up to his door at night and start crying, which was terrible for their marriage.

The episode description reads,

"Chantel and Pedro attempt to live under the same roof as a separated couple. Alejandro gives Nicole an ultimatum. Chantel struggles with what she knows she needs to do and what she can do. Pedro visits a lawyer to get more information."

Nicole told Lidia that she was a grown-up and could solve her own problems with Alejandro. Chantel met her friend Destinee, who asked her why she was having a hard time letting Pedro go. Chantel feared that the separation might last weeks and months, leading to her divorce.

Pedro met with a lawyer to discuss possible divorce arrangements, and he learned that Chantel was financially responsible for Pedro for ten years. He was also informed that he could now become an American citizen. He later told his wife he wanted a divorce and informed his family of the same.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the 90 Day Fiance spin-off show on TLC Go.

