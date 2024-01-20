BRITs Week 24 for War Child: Where to buy tickets for Aitch, Keane, Pendulum, dates, venues, & more

The annual BRITs Week for War Child is set to return in 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. Featuring exclusive performances from some of the biggest names in music, the event is scheduled to take place from February 19, 2024, to March 4, 2024, across various venues in and around London. The funds raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help the War Child organization support children living in war zones.

The complete line-up of BRITs Week 24 for War Child was unveiled on January 17, 2024, through the event's official Instagram account. War Child's Senior Music Manager, Clare Sanders Wright, stated:

"I am so excited to announce the lineup for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child."

The pre-sale for BRITs Week via the charity War Child began at 10 am on Thursday, January 18. The general on-sale began on Friday, January 19, and is currently live on the event's official website.

BRITs Week tickets are available from £30 + booking fee. Additionally, tickets can be acquired through Ticketmaster and LiveNation. For fans seeking an alternative entry method, prize entries are available at £7 each, offering a chance to win tickets to these exclusive gigs.

BRITs Week 24 for War Child Lineup

The 15th edition of BRITs Week is set to maintain its tradition of a star-studded lineup, featuring prominent artists such as You Me At Six, Baby Queen, Aitch, Pendulum, and more. The 11 announced acts will grace iconic venues, including Union Chapel and The 100 Club, leading up to the BRIT Awards 2024 on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The event will commence with a performance by Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, riding high on the success of his debut UK No.1 album, Victory, on February 19. Across the 11 dates, fans will have the opportunity to experience live performances from an array of exciting acts, ranging from British rapper Aitch to South African synthpop singer Baby Queen.

BRITs Week 24 will end on a high note with a final show by the BRITs Rising Star 2024 winners, The Last Dinner Party. The British indie rock band will take to the stage at The Trades Club at Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire on March 4, 2024.

The full lineup for BRITs Week 24 is given below:

February 19, 2024 - Cian Ducrot - Union Chapel, London

February 19, 2024 - You Me At Six - Concorde 2, Brighton

February 20, 2024 - Keane - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

February 21, 2024 - Ash - The 100 Club, London

February 21, 2024 - Baby Queen - Lafayette, London

February 21, 2024 - Aitch - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

February 23, 2024 - Pendulum - HERE at Outernet, London

February 28, 2024 - Sleaford Mods - Scala, London

March 1, 2024 - CMAT - Bush Hall, London

March 1, 2024 - Venbee - Omeara, London

March 4, 2024 - The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire

Since 2009, War Child has been organizing shows around the BRIT Awards, featuring big artists performing in smaller venues for a noble cause each year. BRITs Week is a joint partnership between War Child, as well as the BPI, and AEG, a leading live music promoter and owner of The O2 in London.

Due to the event's concept of having artists play at smaller venues, the availability of tickets for this year's BRITs Week will be limited. Fans interested in attending this year's BRITs Week are advised to act quickly to secure their spots. It is an opportunity to not just see exciting artists perform live, but also raise money for a great cause.