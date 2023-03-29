Brittney Taylor and 4 other reality tv stars who were arrested on serious charges

Love & Hip Hop star Brittney Taylor was recently arrested after she allegedly assaulted the father of her children with a baseball bat. The victim, Afeez Akande, filed a police report about the same on March 20, 2023.

According to the report obtained by PEOPLE, the father called 911 after the reality star "approached him with a baseball bat and hit him in the head causing a laceration." The pair have two children together - a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old.

A source told TMZ that the attack came after Afeez flew to New York to visit his children. Apparently, he'd already been keeping his distance because of some "bad blood" between them. As they left the apartment, he reportedly ignored something the star said, which didn't sit well with her.

In a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Afeez told the police that Brittney punched him in the face in front of their children. After he left the apartment, she followed him with the bat and attacked him. The Love & Hip Hop star has been charged with "two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon."

Brittney is not the first reality TV star to be arrested. Over the years, there have been several such figures from the industry who have been imprisoned for various reasons. We take a look at some such stars here.

Jen Shah, the Chrisleys, and other reality TV stars who have previously gone to prison

Reality TV has seen a lot of drama on and off-camera over the years. While viewers have witnessed many on-screen confrontations and arguments, many cast members from different shows have landed up in prison for a variety of charges. While some cases have not garnered enough attention, others have had the whole of America follow and express their views.

1) Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)

Teresa Giudice and then-husband Joe Giudice have laid out their tumultuous lives in front of viewers in the initial seasons of RHONJ. They were sentenced to prison in October 2014 for fraud and tax evasion.

Teresa spent a total of 11 months in prison, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months. The whole drama played out on the show, with the children even visiting their father in prison. Joe was eventually deported to Italy after his release as he wasn't a US citizen.

The former couple called it quits in September 2020.

2) Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from Jersey Shore

Mike landed in serious trouble in 2014 after he was charged on account of tax evasion. The Jersey Shore star pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to eight months in prison. According to Cheatsheet, he served his time at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Otisville, New York.

The Jersey Shore cast member was eventually released from prison in September 2019.

2) Todd and Julie Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best

The couple was sentenced to prison in November 2022 on different accounts of fraud. They were convicted of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy.

Todd was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison. As per a report by US Weekly, he began serving his sentence at the FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years in prison. According to the outlet, she began her sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, also in January 2023.

4) Jen Shah from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC)

Former RHOSLC cast member Jen Shah entered a guilty plea after she and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for their involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme in March 2021. They initially pled not guilty after they were reportedly charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering."

While Stuart pled guilty in November 2021, the former RHOSLC cast member also did the same in July 2022 and was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison in January.

PEOPLE reported in March 2023 that according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Jen Shah was going to be released on August 30, 2028.

The reality TV family have surely seen their fair share of ups and downs over the years. While there have been many more cases, viewers continue to religiously follow their favorite shows as well as stay updated on all of the issues. They have also not shied away from voicing their concerns regarding the stars on social media.

Poll : 0 votes